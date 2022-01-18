Last winter, Emily Ford set out on a 1,200-mile journey to become the first woman and person of color to thru-hike the Ice Age Trail.
The 69-day journey with her sled dog companion, Diggins, not only proved to be a feat of physical and mental endurance but became a spiritual journey and movement to make the outdoors more accessible for everyone.
Wild Rivers Conservancy invites you to hear Emily’s story as she shares her harrowing journey and the impact it is having on people and communities across the nation on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 45th Parallel Distillery and Event Center in New Richmond.
This event is the first of the Riverway Speaker Series. These events highlight experts from throughout the watershed with the intention of sharing impactful messages that enrich the understanding of the natural resources, cultural values, and recreational opportunities that make the riverway special.
“Our goal for this speaker series is to educate, inspire, and bring the joy of the riverway to you” Kate Wright, marketing and events coordinator for Wild Rivers Conservancy, said. “Emily is an incredibly engaging and relatable speaker. She has an effortless ability to bring attention to inclusivity in the outdoors and demonstrate that, with the right preparation and mindset, we are all capable of greatness. Plan to leave this talk energized and ready for your next adventure big or small.”
Ford is currently the head gardener at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth tending to all of the gardens and grounds on the 7-acre estate. The remainder of her time is spent with her partner and two dogs living in Duluth, enjoying local music as well as swimming in Lake Superior as often as possible.
As she continues on, Emily hopes to help bring awareness to the outdoors for all people and to help protect the wild spaces that remain
“More than a Through-Hike: Emily Ford's 1,200-mile journey on the Ice Age Trail” begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 45th Parallel Distillery and Event Center located at 1490 Madison Ave., New Richmond. Registration is required.
Admission is $20 for adults 21 and over and includes a signature cocktail. The rate for guests under 21 is $10.
