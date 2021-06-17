NEW RICHMOND — Maintenance crews from the St. Croix County Highway Department plan to chip seal a section of Highway 64 from New Richmond east to US Highway 63 beginning Tuesday, June 22, according to a news release from WisDOT.
During chip sealing operations, Highway 64 will be open to through traffic. The work will be completed using lane closures with flagging operations between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Motorists can expect travel delays and might want to consider using an alternate route.
Chip sealing both directions is expected to take about two days. Schedules are dependent on weather and subject to change.
Chip seals consist of a layer of crushed stone placed on top of an application of liquid asphalt to reduce further deterioration of the pavement. Loose stones will be on the highway temporarily during the initial cure of the asphalt. Once the chip seal has cured, crews will sweep the highway to clear away loose stones. Motorists are urged to drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent damage from any loose stone chips.
For information on traffic and construction throughout Wisconsin, visit www.511wi.gov or @511WI on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.