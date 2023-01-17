It is not everyday that you get to witness, let alone participate, in the world championship of one of the fastest growing winter sports in your own backyard.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, that is exactly what will happen when the Fat Bike World Championship rolls back into New Richmond at the New Richmond Golf Club.
Racers of all ages and abilities will have several opportunities over that weekend to heat up their fat bike tires including the Borealis Fat Bike World Championship (includes a Fun race at half the distance) - start time 10 a.m. Saturday and the LaMere Cycles eFat Bike Worlds at noon. Both races take place at the New Richmond Golf Club.
On Sunday, all the racing will take place across the street from 45th Parallel Distillery including the Fat Laps Circuit Race at 10:30 a.m and the Little Berd’s Kid Race at noon.
You can find the complete weekend competition schedule at fatbikeworlds.org.
The Fat Bike Worlds take place in conjunction with 45th Parallel’s Winter Fest featuring outdoor winter activities all weekend long.
Festivities kick off Friday night, Jan. 27, with the Bikes, Beer & Bourbon Tailgate Party starting at 5 p.m. at 45th Parallel. The prelude to race day features food, an ice bar, bonfires, bike demos, Voyageur Saunas, vendor expo and music by DJ “Kar Jackers.”
Following the races Saturday, Jan. 28, make your back over to 45th Parallel for the Championship and Fun Race Podium Ceremony at 3 p.m. followed by the Fat Bikes World After Party beginning at 5 p.m. including food, drinks, ice bar, bonfires, family friendly games and live music.
Kick off Sunday morning at the distillery starting at 8:00 a.m. with a hearty pancake breakfast sponsored by Anderson's Maple Syrup. Following the circuit and kids races, the weekend concludes with the circuit race awards ceremony at 12:30 p.m.
Championship details
Local cycling organization Big Ring Flyers-Apex is once again responsible for managing the event and recruiting volunteers to help with the weekend.
If you competed last year, the course is roughly the same, each loop is about 6 miles. The change in elevation over the course is 200 feet. That may not sound like a lot, but try it on a fattie in the snow. The Fun race is two laps or 12 miles while the championship is four laps or 24 miles.
This year’s race will be limited to 300 competitors and will include elite riders from across the country. With two weeks to go before race weekend, the race had attracted riders from 16 different states and two countries.
This year’s championship will feature an elite women’s field of about 15 riders that will start 3 minutes ahead of the main field in their own race.
In the spirit of the event there is no prize money at Fat Bike Worlds. However, also in the spirit of the event, costumes are welcomed if not encouraged as evidenced by appearances by the Yeti and Wonder Woman at last year’s race. Get ready for plenty of fat fun.
