The four-member band, consisting of three Hudson graduates, was eliminated on Monday, March 28, from the NBC show, “American Song Contest.”
In a “raw and immediate thoughts” post on Instagram, lead singer, Lars Pruitt said “I kind of knew we weren't going to advance, and I don’t mean that in a poor us, self-deprecating way, because I’m really proud of what we did.”
After feeling the most support they have by their fan base, the band will be headed on a previously scheduled tour in May.
