The Phipps Center for the Arts summer Phipps Fest at Lakefront Park, Aug. 6, was approved by the Common Council on Monday, June 20. This year’s Phipps Fest headliner will be pop band Yam Haus, of which three of the four bandmates are Hudson High School graduates.

With over 120,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, the Minneapolis-based band was recently a contestant on the “American Song Contest.”

Composed of Lars Pruitt on lead vocals, Jake Felstow on drums, Zach Beinlich on bass and Seth Blum on guitar, the four have found their unique and contagious alternative pop sound.

Pruitt, Blum, and Beinlich met during their time as Hudson High School students, later befriending Felstow who was attending college in Minneapolis.

The four will return to Hudson in August for this paid, ticketed event.

Room tax

The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce used to be funded by bowling tournaments and bake sales and run out of the basement of First National Bank.

For a while now, the Hudson Area Chamber has been funded by a 3% tax on lodging – tourist money. The money the Chamber uses is funneled back into tourism, marketing Hudson as a community to explore and visit.

2022 Hudson tourism bureau goals Updated, color-coded pad map, an invaluable tool Alderperson Randy Morrissette II said. Mobile web audit to refresh user experience when using smart phones. Potential newsletter. Tourism brochure to be deployed this summer.

Tourism stats 2021 tourism expenses: $113,990 Website visits: 87,000 Facebook reach: 260,862 Discover Hudson is the second most visited page, outside of the homepage

In 2021, $187,329 in room tax was collected by the city and nearly $146,000 of it went to the Chamber to continue its work on tourism promotion in Hudson.

In 2021, some of the objectives included developing relationships and consistent communication with lodging properties, new materials to promote community and partnership programs.

Partnering promotions include Hudson Hot Air Affair, Hudson Booster Days, North Hudson Pepper Festival and more.

By working with other Chambers up and down the river, these goals and opportunities are being realized.

“I echo a huge thank you,” Alderperson Sarah Bruch said. The work the Hudson Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau does is felt by the business community and the nonprofits, she continued.

The Chamber is growing, adding 12 new members just this May, President Mary Claire Olson Potter said, putting membership into the 400s.

With an unpredictable last few years, the Chamber approached funds with caution.

“I did not make a marketing plan that would spend 140[,000],” Tricia Christiansen of Christiansen Creative said. She and her staff have contributed a significant amount of donated talent and product to the Chamber. She, as well as the rest of the Chamber and tourism bureau, chose to be conservative, as the last few years have been unpredictable in many aspects, especially funding-wise.

Any leftover funds from previous room tax installments are part of a restricted fund and will continue to be used for tourism promotion.

Short term rental update

The council approved updates to its ordinance on short term rentals, like Airbnb and VRBO, which was originally adopted in June 2020.

After questions and comments from the community and council members, Attorney Nick Vivian took a look at the ordinance, addressing some apparent issues and areas for improvement.

Collections on room tax from short term lodging rentals come through the company in which they are operated, without identification of what the individual properties are.

“We are doing everything we can to enforce,” City Administrator Aaron Reeves said.

The ordinance updates include:

Clarification on the maximum occupancy clause of the ordinance, stating “the maximum number of transient guests shall be limited to two per legal guest bedroom. Maximum occupancy shall not be extended at any time during which the dwelling unit is being used by transient guests.”

A clause identifying that “no vehicular traffic or parking use shall be generated that is greater than normally expected in the neighborhood for the district for which the dwelling is zoned.”

Clarification on noise, as the use of outdoor spaces at the property must comply with all applicable noise and nuisance ordinances, including but not limited to no amplified outdoor noise after 10 p.m. or before 8 a.m. All outdoor areas “must be located such that it is at least three times the distance of the building setback from the property’s property lines.”

An additional guest policy that states transient guests are allowed one additional guest at the property between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. and no RVs, campers, tents or other temporary lodging is allowed to provide additional accommodations for paying guests or other invitees.

Instruction on filing a complaint. Any resident of or property owner within Hudson may file a sworn written complaint with the city clerk at Hudson City Hall, alleging one or more violations.

Fire Chief retiring

Hudson Fire Chief Scott St. Martin will be retiring from the Hudson Fire Department. Mayor Rich O’Connor offered thanks for his work for the city and congratulated him on retirement.

St. Martin replied with gratitude, asking the council to keep advancing the city and to bring the staff with them, because they are the ones that get things done. Staff from parks, public works, police officers and firefighters, they should be at the forefront of advancement, he said.

St. Martin was met with a standing ovation from the council, the mayor and the crowd in attendance.

O’Neil Road

City staff have received a number of complaints from businesses and citizens using O' Neil Road approaching the Hanley Road intersection.

“Years of persistent pounding from stopping semis have deteriorated the street at the Hanley Road intersection,” the memorandum reads.

Public works staff have spray patched the area to alleviate the problem temporarily.

O’Neil Road is not scheduled for replacement in the next three to five years, so council approved a 150 by 15 foot area repavement project. This repair would help carry through until the next reconstruction cycle.

Construction

The city's 2022 Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan and 2021 Capital Improvement Plan allocates funds for alley repavement and the city's annual sidewalk and curb program to replace sidewalk and curb panels that are deficient in some way or are missing.

Oil and other construction material prices are currently high, so realistically, there is only funding for two blocks of alley repaving under the guise of this project. Staff has identified alley’s between Third Street, Fourth Street, River Street and St Croix Street as well as between Third Street, Fourth Street, St Croix Street and Oak Street for repaving.

This year’s sidewalk and curb replacements will be for damage caused during last fall’s windstorm. Those will be funded by insurance claim funds.

City staff is considering testing the effectiveness of mudjacking as an alternative to sidewalk panel replacement to correct tripping hazards.

Council approved moving forward with the funding for these projects and a required public hearing for the sidewalk and curb replacements is scheduled to be held July 18.

The reconstruction of a 1,200-square-foot section of Third Street and Laurel Avenue from south of Walnut Street to just west of Blakeman Boulevard, was also approved by council. This project will include pavement, curb and gutter, barrier and retaining wall updates.

Community comment

Community member Genie Castro spoke about the preservation of a piece of land adjacent to the St. Croix County Government Center.

As a resident of the neighborhood, she is concerned that with the planned expansion of the center, the green space that has been recreationally used by students, pedestrians and the YMCA as well as home to countless wildlife may cease to exist.

“Once it’s gone it’s gone,” she said.

She asked the council to consider this when approving the county’s plans for construction. The Government Center Building Subcommittee reviewed plans for the expansion on Tuesday, June 21.

Quick hits

Council approved: