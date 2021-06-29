HUDSON — The YMCA in Hudson is offering free weekly meals to anyone who needs them this summer.
The seven-day meal boxes are available for pickup every Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. at the Y’s location off Vine Street. Food includes sandwiches, fresh fruit and more.
The boxes are available to those from the greater community, not just Hudson.
There are no requirements to pick up the boxes. They are available with no questions asked, Executive Director Chris Kost said.
“It’s just our way of showing support for our community when there’s that need,” Kost said. “Some of us don’t realize, some people think that everybody has access to the food they need.”
Last summer, the Y gave out 67,000 meals. I realized that as things shut down, it needed to pivot to support the community. At that time, the kitchen was not being used for anything else.
This year, with its kitchen back in use, the Y partnered with the New Richmond School District to put together the boxes.
Although many think of Hudson as an affluent area, Kost said there are still pockets of need in the community.
“The pandemic put everybody in conditions that they need that extra help,” he said.
