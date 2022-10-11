Inspiring Actions Yoga is offering a new class that connects yoga and drumming. Serenity Roots Drum Circles allows participants to experience yoga by playing drums.
The class has a simple setup. Participants at the studio sit in a circle surrounded by drums and other musical instruments. During the one-hour class instructor Neal Roellich leads the group as everyone plays different instruments.
While Roellich is the leader, his instructions are flexible. He said the class is more about releasing stress than playing music as a group.
“It’s all about the jam,” he said.
Roellich sets the temp before every session. From there, participants play as music fills the studio.
“Playing as a group lets everyone connect with each other,” Roellich said. “On an individual level you release stress when you play. You find a deep sense of self awareness.”
Roellich said three elements of healing occur when you take part in the drum circle. He said the three elements are intention, posture and expression.
Roellich explained the intention of the circle must be respect. He said you need to respect the equipment and participants to achieve healing.
The second element is posture. He explained having the proper posture affects your breathing, an important element when performing yoga.
Roellich said the last element is expression. He said everyone at the circle is free to express themselves by creating different sounds from the instruments.
As the class began, Roellich explained why he runs the class using drums.
“Music has been a foundation in society for thousands of years. Drums have been at the heart,” he said.
Roellich created the class because he wanted something where anybody could participate. He said having people play drums allows for an easy, relaxed atmosphere.
The class provides many benefits. Some of the benefits include releasing negative thoughts and feelings, inducing relaxation and aligning the body and mind with the natural world.
The class is just getting started, but Roellich hopes he can expand it in the future. One idea he suggested was bringing it to nursing homes.
Inspiring Actions has two studios, one in Hudson and River Falls. The next class will be held on Nov. 5 at the River Falls studio. Information about Serenity Roots Drum Circles can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.