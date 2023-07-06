Public servant Jim Frye retires on July 7 from Hudson Public Utilities after 43 years working for the city.
Frye, a Hudson native, has worked for the water utility since 1980, holding many positions throughout his career and ending as the lead water operator. Frye has also served in the Hudson Fire Department since 1979, holding the position of fire chief from 2000-13.
“I’ve learned tons over the years,” said Frye.
Frye began working in well drilling and chemical treatment — two careers that taught him valuable skills such as plumbing and wiring that he would apply to his work for the city.
He applied multiple times for city positions before landing a job, beginning with a part-time position as a volunteer firefighter in 1979. In 1980, he received the opportunity to begin working for the water utility.
Starting out, Frye worked in meter maintenance where he identified and repaired broken water meters for an hourly wage of $5.65. Then, he worked in the water plants themselves, maintaining, testing and treating the water and the plant.
Through his consistent, long-running service and enthusiasm, Frye’s passion for his work is apparent. He described the water utility as “life’s blood.”
“It’s inconvenient to get by without electricity,” Frye said. “But you cannot get by without the water.”
As the lead operator, he oversaw seven full-time staff, completed maintenance and managed construction projects among other duties.
This year, he received the District 4 Operator of the Year award from the Wisconsin Rural Water Association after Utility Director Kip Peters nominated him. In his nomination letter, Peters said, “There is no one more deserving of this award.”
“That got me right in the heart because it was totally unexpected,” Frye said.
Frye also reflected on his time with the fire department where he started part-time before rising to full-time when he became fire chief.
“As the town grew, the requirements of the fire service grew right along with it,” he said.
Many nights, he would not get home until 10 p.m., working from sunrise to sunset. After a shift at the water utility, he would go home, have dinner and leave for the fire station. During his time as chief, he worked 80 to 85 hours a week.
“I’m very busy, but I like it like that,” Frye said.
Over Frye’s long career, there have been many capital improvement projects completed for the water utility, including the Carmichael Street water tower in Hudson and the Deer Path Road water tower in North Hudson. He has also worked under five different utility directors.
“It’s been a great career for me,” Frye said. “It’s worked out well.”
Even in his retirement, Frye plans to continue to serve the community of Hudson as a firefighter — his “retirement job.”
“I enjoy Hudson,” he said. “It’s giving back [for] what it gave me.”
After putting up with Midwest winters for his whole life, Frye looks forward to becoming a snowbird, migrating to Arizona in the winters to enjoy the best of both worlds.
