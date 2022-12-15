Shark Tank get ready, here comes Makalya Golden.
Golden, an eighth-grade online student at Wisconsin Connections Academy, will be making and shipping more than 3,000 of her homemade cocoa bombs to hundreds of customers spread across the U.S. and as far overseas as Australia this holiday season.
“I get up at 8 or 9 in the morning and work until 6:30 at night and get like 200 done a day. The most I have made in one day was 212,” Golden said.
There is a kind of comfortable chaos that hits you as soon as you walk through the front door at the Golden residence. It might be attributable to the entrepreneurial gene and all the hustle and bustle that comes with all five family members operating their own online businesses.
Golden’s parents believe in getting their kids off their phones and out from behind their screens and encourage them to use their hands and imaginations. That philosophy has tied nicely into Christmas where everyone is encouraged to make the presents they share with each other to foster a deeper understanding of what it means to give.
According to her mom, Meghan, Makayla has always had a fondness for baking and knows her way around a kitchen.
Makayla became intrigued with the cocoa bomb concept after watching a “how-to” video on YouTube.
“I saw a video on YouTube shorts of how to make cocoa bombs and decided I should try to make these,” Makayla said.
However every successful entrepreneur knows, if you are not enthusiastic about your product, it probably is not going to fly.
“I tasted my first one. I liked it,” Makaykla said.
What the heck is a cocoa bomb?
Flexible plastic molds in the shape of a half globe about the size of a tennis ball are lined with two layers of melted chocolate. Once set, one half is filled with powdered cocoa and the other with mini marshmallows. The rims of both spheres are slightly melted and pressed together, the seal forming a complete sphere. A little melted chocolate is applied by finger on the outside to reinforce the seal. The sphere is dusted with edible glitter and a little more chocolate is drizzled on top. Place the bomb in a mug and add hot milk.
It started out as Makayla’s solution for her Christmas presents in 2020. She had no idea that she might become the queen of the cocoa bomb empire or that the empire even existed until she posted her first video on her mother’s Facebook page.
“I did a Facebook live and that exploded,” Makayla recalled.
“I run my own business so I have a huge following (friends, family, customers) on Facebook. So Makayla did a video on my page just to show everyone. From that video alone, in the first 10 minutes she got 89 orders. And they just kept coming. I’ll take six. I’ll take 12. I’ll take 36. It was nuts,” Meghan said.
It was November 11, 2020. By the end of the first night, Makayla had 200 orders. By the next day, an additional 369 orders. Orders were coming in by the hundreds every day.
“I made 2,500 bombs that year,” Makayla said.
”We had all the basics nailed down after that first season. We were forced to have to figure it out,” Meghan said.
Due in large part to the miracle that is social media, Makayla’s cocoa bomb experiment exploded practically overnight into a budding online business.
Deciding to build a cocoa bomb empire was not necessarily a specific conversation.
“It just kind of happened. We never really had the conversation. I think it was just the repeat customers that continually asked for them, that’s what drove it to continue,” Meghan said.
Once the potential volume of the business became obvious, Makayla had to make a decision as her mother framed it.
“You need to decide if you’re going to do this, if you’re going to be all in because this is you not me. I have enough stuff on my plate,” Meghan said.
At age 12, in whirlwind fashion, Makayla had to learn the basics of running her own business including supply chain, cost of materials, labor, shipping costs, packaging and retail pricing all while balancing school.
“I could only make three at a time. So I told my mom, “You’ve got to get on Amazon and order more molds,” Makayla said.
In her first holiday season in 2020 Makayla made 2,500 cocoa bombs and earned a profit of $5,000. She followed that up with orders for 2,700 bombs in 2021 and this year will eclipse the 3,000 mark for her popular cocoa bombs.
Secret to success
In addition to the exposure driven to Makayla’s business, Hot Cocoa Bombs by Makayla, by Facebook, she has benefited from the support and assistance of her family.
Her brothers build shipping boxes, pack the bombs in bags and tie the bags, but Makayla keeps the actual process between her and her mother.
“I make the shells by myself and I help my mom fill them with powder and marshmallows. Then she will secure them. Then I will dust them, and I will drizzle them and put them in muffin tins,” Makayla said.
Meghan has shared her online audience and know how with her daughter and has helped her with designing tags and packaging materials. Grandparents have donated funds to purchase chocolate and necessary equipment like chocolate melters have found their way under the Christmas tree. And keeping the cost for labor low helps.
”The help does not get paid. They get hot chocolate bombs whenever they want,” Meghan clarified.
Makayla has experimented with different flavors over the years adding peppermint, orange, coconut, raspberry sea salt caramel and even cookies and cream (her dad’s favorite) and in the process learned what will not work as well.
“Applecider did not turn out like we expected,” Makayla said.
And if you are waiting for the broccoli or brussel sprout bombs you might be waiting for a while …
The original cocoa bombs cost $3 a piece, $4 for special flavors (grandpa helped with the pricing). But two years ago chocolate cost $1.99 a pack, today it cost over $5 for the same pack. Makayla had to deal with inflation and now charges $4 for the original and $5 for the special flavors.
Unreal expectations
“I had one lady who thought I was like an Amazon business, She order 50 bombs for delivery like the next day,” Makayla said.
When she could not meet the order, the customer canceled her order. Makayla and her mom learned early to clearly define what her business is and what it is not.
“She’s 12. She’s a kid in my house making these things in my kitchen. We had to make that clear on the website,” Meghan said.
So what does a 12 year old do with the cash she earned from her wildly successful overnight business, she spends it.
Her first purchase was an ATV followed the next winter by a snowmobile. She invested $1,500 into stocks and invested back into her business
“We learned about the importance of, you sell products, you take that money that you made and the first thing that you are able to do is buy more stuff to make more product,” Meghan said.
Flashback
When COVID struck disrupting in-person learning in the Amery School District, Meghan found each of her three children having very different online learning experiences. Ultimately she decided to look for a better online learning opportunity for all of them and found Wisconsin Connections Academy.
The academy has been in business since 2002 with hubs all across the country. Without the flexibility provided by online learning, it’s possible Makayla’s story might not have been written.
“I wanted somebody to actually tell my kids what they had to do and when it was actually due. It works really well for us. They know everyday what they have to do and when they actually have to do it,” Meghan said. “The teachers are wonderful. There’s been so much learning that has gone on that never would have happened without being able to do our school (online).”
Makayla’s example has inspired her two brothers to start their own businesses.
“They’re always encouraging each other. They’re an amazing team and having your own cash doesn’t hurt either,” Meghan said.
Meghan had this advice to offer other young entrepreneurs.
“Just don’t give up. It’s going to get easier as you do more of it. Oh and this, it’s not actually as hard as I thought it would be.”
