Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Widespread snow today and will bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy accumulation through tonight north of a line from Madison to Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south. Winds will be relatively light through this evening. There should be a break in severe winter conditions late tonight through early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Goodhue County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&

