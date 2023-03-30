Just days from now those who reside in the Hudson School District will be asked if they support two separate tax increases to fund various district projects.
The first, an $8 million operational referendum, is indefinite and will contribute to maintaining class sizes, offering robust curricular and co-curricular opportunities, and competitive employee wages and benefits.
The second question is for $29 million that would contribute to capital maintenance projects for EP Rock, North Hudson and the middle school.
Here are a few more questions folks had about the process that brought the district to ask this of its taxpayers.
What was the role of the Facility Task Force in the planning?
In 2021, a task force of community members began digging into the details regarding facility needs.
The task force was charged with “providing input for development of a comprehensive facilities plan recommendation.”
They thought about how to best serve educational goals; be financially sustainable and viable; reflect the priorities and values of our communities; accommodate PreK-12 enrollment and other programs; and support educational programming needs.
Members were community members, staff, parents and representatives from the city of Hudson.
“We had multiple small business owners as well on the committee,” Superintendent Nick Ouellette said. “We specifically reached out to each elementary building to get community representation. Each of the parent groups were able to pick a person to represent them in the conversation. Even after the committee started we allowed anyone else who wanted to be on the committee join us.”
What was the process for discussing with staff on potential referendum questions and facility needs?
“The architects met with each of the building principals to go over what they would like to see in their buildings. In addition, the architects spent a tremendous amount of time evaluating the buildings and getting feedback from our facility staff,” Ouellette said.
What are the details of the last community survey about facilities?
The last survey conducted about facilities was done in the fall of 2021. It was mailed to every residence in the district – not just parents or students. All taxpayers received the survey.
The district worked with Bill Foster, president and founder of School Perceptions, an “independent education research firm with more than 20 years of experience in conducting surveys across all domains of education.”
“For many years, our surveys were predictive for a longer period of time – often up to 18 months or more,” Foster told the Star-Observer. “However, as external factors, such as interest rates, gas prices and inflation have become more volatile, the predictive nature of the survey data decreases. Nowadays, we are more comfortable with six to eight months as districts are making these important decisions.”
Should the capital referendum pass, what is the plan for addressing priority one and two maintenance in the remaining schools?
Should the $29 million capital referendum pass, three schools will receive significant maintenance work. The remaining five schools will continue to be maintained, so that they are a safe and secure environment for students, according to Ouellette. That maintenance would come out of the annual operating budget. The first district referendum question asks to increase that annual budget, indefinitely, by $8 million.
“The board has said if the referendums pass they would be willing to delay any discussion about closing buildings for at least three years to see if the enrollment starts to rebound. If the board chooses to continue with six elementary attendance centers long term, we will either address some of their additional needs through our operating budget if the referendums pass, and make a decision at that time if there are additional needs that may need additional funding.”
More information
For more details regarding the Hudson School District referendum questions that will be on the April 4 ballot, visit the Star-Observer’s story, “Two Hudson district referendum questions“; or visit hudsonraiders.org/facilities-task-force.
