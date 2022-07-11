The Hudson City Council is currently addressing plans for the old fire station, 222 Walnut Street.
In early June, the council approved plans and specifications, authorizing staff to receive bids on the demolition of the old station and extension of the Williams parking lot, located south of the station, in its place.
After a year of construction, and two years of discussions and planning, the Hudson Fire Department moved into its new location on Ward Avenue in June of 2020. This left the prior location on Walnut Street open to conversation.
“Hudson has had a huge parking issue,” Alderperson Randy Morrissette said. “This has been talked about for well over 10 years.”
Plans were drawn up and include the removal of the retaining wall holding up the existing building while leaving the east wall intact, which holds up Third Street.
“This would be the best place for any additional parking and/or structure without compromising anyone's view of the river way,” Morrissette said.
The parking lot expansion plans to include 40 general purpose stalls, four ADA stalls and two smaller spaces for motorcycle or bicycle parking.
The entire project, demolition and parking lot construction, was estimated at over $366,000.
“Downtown parking is always an issue so the adding of spaces does help in that area,” City Administrator Aaron Reeves said. “In addition, the conversion to a lot does not preclude building on the site in the future if that is something the council wishes to pursue.”
Council is expected to vote on accepting bids at a future meeting. Should they approve an incoming bid, Reeves anticipates demolition would occur this fall.
This is an ongoing conversation that Alderperson Sarah Bruch is hoping to continue at an upcoming council meeting.
