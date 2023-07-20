As of July 1, Youth Action Hudson is officially part of the YMCA in Hudson. Over the past few months, members of both organizations have been working to finalize the transition.
Over its nearly 40-year history, the Youth Action Hudson club has empowered young people to be leaders and active members of their communities through volunteering. After the previous Youth Action Hudson executive director resigned, the YMCA stepped in to continue operations of the high school club. Now, Youth Action Hudson will be known as Youth Action Hudson at the YMCA as the YMCA continues its commitment to young people in the community.
“I am super excited,” Executive Director of the YMCA in Hudson Chris Kost said. “The sky is the limit of what we can do.”
Cassie McGuire, the YMCA community program director, worked to forge a strong relationship with the previous Youth Action Hudson director.
Youth Action Hudson and YMCA have worked together in several different programs, including the Mental Health Ambassadors Program and the Girl’s Night In at the YMCA, which teaches fifth and sixth grade girls about relationships, mental health and more.
When the executive director stepped down due to an unexpected loss, Kost and McGuire reached out to the president of the Youth Action Hudson Board of Directors Jamie Grupe and Board Member Chantel Luke, asking what the YMCA can do to help.
While many people might think of the YMCA as a place to go to swim and work out, that is a small percentage of what the organization does, Kost said. It wants to continue to make partnerships in the community to strengthen the St. Croix Valley.
With similar goals and commitments to the local community, the organizations began to think about potential paths forward.
“Instead of duplicating our programs, we thought, why not merge them and come underneath the Y umbrella,” Kost said.
Since January, the YMCA began to make motions toward the absorption.
“It just made sense to put this all together,” Grupe said.
At a meeting in March, the YMCA presented its plan to the youth in the organization. Unfortunately, the news came at the same time that the executive director announced she was not returning.
“It’s not been a super easy transition just because when you lose someone you’re close to, that’s hard,” McGuire said.
Starting in March, McGuire began to lead the meetings with help from the students. Popular programs have continued to operate under the new leadership.
Around prom season, Youth Action Hudson put on the annual All Dressed Up event, which offers free dresses for students in the area. Students from New Richmond, River Falls, St. Croix Central and other schools attended the event.
In the fall, youth volunteers prepared presentations for fifth-grade classes about topics such as health habits and stress as part of the Peer to Peer program. Youth Action Hudson volunteers went to middle school classes in the spring to present important topics to understand before entering high school.
Members of both organizations intend for these programs and others like them to continue despite the transition in management.
“I feel like Cassie is doing a good job of keeping things pretty similar,” Youth Action Hudson intern Addison Klimek said.
As a soon-to-be senior at Hudson High School, Klimek said the club has been impactful for her as a volunteer.
After a year confined to her home during the pandemic, Klimek joined Youth Action Hudson as a sophomore. Through meetings and volunteering, she made friends and grew in her leadership skills. Now, as an intern, she stepped up as a role model to use those leadership skills in the club.
“I feel like I am taking on a stronger role with the transition,” Klimek said.
Empowering students like Klimek is one of the main goals of Youth Action Hudson. Its motto was “Build future leaders.”
“Yeah, it looks good on a resume and all that, but they’re not doing it for that,” Grupe said. “They’re doing it because they’ve got good hearts.”
For some years, Youth Action Hudson has had a scholarship program that intends to reward club members for the hours of community service they complete. The YMCA intends to continue the scholarship program and provide further career development opportunities to students. These are ways that, after all their work, the community can give back to the students.
Members of both organizations are hopeful about the future.
“I think it’s even better now,” Klimek said.
Kost said he is “really looking forward to this opportunity to continue the long history of Youth Action Hudson” and make previous members proud.
Grupe will not be part of the Youth Action Hudson or YMCA leadership; however, Luke will be part of the Hudson YMCA board going forward.
“This is the best leadership team that this [YAH] has ever been under,” Grupe said. “It should get even better.”
The Youth Action Hudson website is still in the process of being transitioned to the YMCA. Questions can be directed to McGuire via email at cassie.mcguire@ymcamn.org.
