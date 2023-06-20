Youth Day was celebrated at the Hudson Rod, Gun and Archery Club on Saturday, June 17, with a renewed focus on conservation.
The last big youth day event was in 2019, and this year marks its grand return. From shooting events to prairie restoration education, the event had 14 stations available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. As it approaches its 100th anniversary, the organization has big plans in the works.
Hudson Rod, Gun and Archery Club, a nonprofit organization, was founded in 1924. Beginning as a local sporting club, the organization features trap shooting, an archery range, gun safety training and conceal and carry services. There are still 16 life-time members active in the club.
Youth Day is a long-established pillar of the club. Some current members have attended over 70 Youth Day events in the club’s 100-year history. In 2018 and 2019, Youth Day attracted about 400 to 500 youth attendees.
Two-year club member Joey Fransway led the “re-kickoff,” as he calls it, coordinating sponsors, vendors and stations to create their experience for attendees. With 107 children and over 350 people total in attendance, Youth Day is on its way to pre-pandemic attendance.
The tagline and spirit of the event is “live, learn and enjoy the outdoors.” Fransway’s goal was to get youth more involved in shooting sports, the outdoors and conservation.
Through completing activities at a variety of different stations, children had the chance to earn many different prizes, including guns, bows, hats, coolers and more.
Each attendee had to complete the field safety station prior to participating in any of the shooting events, including archery, trap shooting, BB gun shooting and .22-caliber rifle shooting. These events were all scorable with trophies awarded to contestants.
“It’s not about taking animals,” Fransway said. “It’s about learning just shooting sports.”
Other stations focused less on competition and more on teaching valuable skills and safety, focusing on how to live and learn in the outdoors.
A casting station gave children the opportunity to practice their skills. Ducks Unlimited had a series of activities, teaching about the 20 different species of ducks in Wisconsin.
Both the St. Croix County Fire and Rescue and K-9 teams were at the event to teach about their work and how to be safe in the outdoors. Another station provided safety information about ATV’s and UTV’s.
While Fransway loves outdoor sports, his other passion is conservation.
One information station helped inform children about recycling and the value of protecting waterways.
Pheasants Forever – an organization dedicated to maintaining the habitats of wildlife – had a station where children could learn about prairie restoration
The Natural Resources Conservation Service held a conservation station, giving away over 300 trees.
Fransway has plans for future conservation efforts through the nonprofit as well.
With over 110 acres of land, Fransway said he is trying to do more land and forest “management within our own footprint.”
The organization is also looking at the possibility of a scholarship program for local students that are attending a school like the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for natural resources or a related field.
For Fransway, the Youth Day event was a stepping stone toward what the Hudson Rod, Gun and Archery Club is trying to do in the St. Croix Valley.
Even with so much history, the organization’s legacy continues to be shaped by its new initiatives.
