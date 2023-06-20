Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11PM TONIGHT ... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix. Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov