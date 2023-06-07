After technical issues, the presentation of the findings from the Downtown Overlay District engagement sessions has been delayed until the next Plan Commission meeting on July 11.
At its June 6 meeting, the commission planned to hear the community feedback and review the ordinance after two open houses with the public about its draft of the rewrite of the zoning ordinance for the downtown area.
This presentation is one step in a much larger process. By October 2024, the city of Hudson plans to complete a comprehensive rewrite of the zoning code.
Zoning codes establish regulations and procedures to promote a city’s vision and promote the well-being of the community. Although Hudson’s code has been updated and amended over time, the zoning code was last overhauled in 1993.
In partnership with the Cedar Corporation, the city’s zoning code update seeks to simplify the current code and promote consistency, making it easier to understand and administer.
In addition, the city wants to modernize the code to bring it in line with the goals outlined in the Hudson 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Established and approved by the Hudson Common Council, these goals include promoting welcoming neighborhoods, protecting the region’s natural features and maintaining safe roadways and sidewalks.
Although the full rewrite will not be completed until 2024, the Plan Commission, which deals with issues regarding development, wants to start the revisions with the Downtown Overlay District, adopting it as an amendment ahead of the project’s completion date.
An overlay district is a type of zoning district that is superimposed upon existing districts, adding additional regulations. In this case, the district includes much of downtown and has several goals.
According to a draft of the updated Downtown Overlay District ordinance, some of the goals of this district include creating “spaces with strong pedestrian ties,” preserving and restoring “historic and unique buildings” and ensuring “the coordinated design of new buildings and changes to existing buildings.”
Because of the value of this area, the city decided to begin with the Downtown Overlay District.
“That’s where there is the most interest and probably the highest risk of losing something,” Cedar Corporation senior planner Bob Colson said.
The initial draft was presented to the Plan Commission in March 2023. While no action was taken at the time, the commission decided to allow downtown businesses to provide feedback at public engagement sessions on May 3 and May 4.
At the meetings, Colson explained the current state of the rewrite for the district and answered the community’s questions.
As summarized in the open house report, the public had three main concerns: changes to review standards, the inclusion of state statutes and distinctions between major and minor alterations.
With the Downtown Overlay District rewrite, the general goals of the zoning code update remain the same.
“The intent was not to add additional rules but to build on what we have,” Colson said.
The standards are the same or, in Colson’s words, at least “parallel” to what existed before.
One specific change is the removal of the “laundry lists” of acceptable architectural styles. Instead, the updated code requires applicants to explain how their plans align with the context of downtown given the architectural review standards.
The report clarifies that the standards are not more subjective or more lenient. Applicants, in addition to defining how their plans fit into downtown, have to convince the commission their plans have a minimal impact on neighbors, strengthen pedestrian connections and improve the economic viability of the downtown area.
Additionally, the new ordinance will include more direct integration of NR 118, a Wisconsin state statute that regulates areas within the boundary of the Lower St. Croix National Scenic Riverway.
NR 118 is generally concerned with protecting the area’s scenic qualities and public health and preventing erosion and water pollution.
Since the Downtown Overlay District falls within this boundary, the current ordinances include compliance with NR 118 as a general requirement. However, the existing zoning code does not provide specifications for what this means.
“We want our code to be accessible rather than people just cross-referencing,” Colson said.
Incorporating the regulations applicable to Hudson in the ordinance leaves out some of the interpretation, enhancing clarity.
The public also expressed concern about what qualifies as a major or minor alteration.
The open house report clarifies that minor alterations include those that replace or restore features of an already approved style and color. Major alterations are those that exceed that definition.
Some were also concerned that, unless otherwise clarified, a change such as fixing a broken window might require Plan Commission approval.
However, the report leaves some of these questions open-ended, including whether major and minor alterations should be better defined and whether the Plan Commission or staff should review all minor alterations.
The city has expressed a desire to hold future public engagement sessions at key milestones during the project, giving the public opportunities to see drafts of the ordinance, ask questions and make suggestions.
More information can be found at hudsonwi.gov/134/Community-Development.
