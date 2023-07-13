After a delay due to technical issues at the previous meeting, the Plan Commission voted to recommend a public hearing for the Downtown Overlay District zoning code update at the July 11 meeting.
The city of Hudson Common Council will consider a public hearing and a vote in upcoming meetings. This zoning code update comprises one step of the city’s comprehensive rewrite of the code. The city chose to begin with the Downtown Overlay District because of the value of the area.
An overlay district superimposes additional regulations on existing zones. The Downtown Overlay District aims to preserve the uniqueness of the downtown area, enhance pedestrian ties and coordinate the modification and construction of buildings.
At the July 11 meeting, Bob Colson, senior planner with the Cedar Corporation, presented the findings from the two public engagement sessions held on May 3 and 4. He listed a number of questions about the proposed updates to the zoning code.
Some residents asked whether the proposed changes would make it easier for an applicant to receive a permit.
“I would say probably not,” Colson said.
Colson clarified that the code still requires tangible proof from applicants that their plans fit within the district's goals and the purpose statement.
There was some confusion about NR118, a state law that adds regulations to the Lower St. Croix Scenic Riverway area. Although the old ordinances included references to NR118, the rewritten zoning ordinance more thoroughly integrates the relevant parts of the statutes.
Integrating NR118 into the code will prevent cross-referencing by applicants, making the standards clearer.
Another area of concern was the differentiation between major and minor alterations. If not better defined, some residents expressed concern that they would have to run simple repairs through the Plan Commission.
At the meeting, Colson said the code was changed to allow minor alterations to be handled administratively by city staff.
Minor alternations include replacement, renovation and reconstruction of previously approved structures with complimentary styles and colors to the original structure. Major alterations include anything that goes beyond the scope of a minor alteration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.