New Richmond junior Ethan Turbeville heard just one word after taking the baton from senior teammate Brock Unger for the anchor leg in the boys’ Division 1 4x100 meter relay finals at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse Saturday, June 4.
“I heard him yell ‘Go!” Turbeville said. “So I just took off.”
Turbeville held off La Crosse Central’s Isaac Dauffenbach in the last 100 meters to give the Tigers a winning time of 42.19 seconds. La Crosse Central was second in 42.40.
The state title is the first for the New Richmond boys’ program since Keith Gehring won the Division 2 200 meter dash championship in 1986, and the Tigers’ first ever state championship in Division 1.
The state title was particularly satisfying for junior Andrew Trandahl and senior Kennan Stowers, who ran the first two legs of the race. Trandahl is coming off a torn ACL suffered last fall during the football season, while Stowers was out sick during much of the season.
Trandahl said there were plenty of nerves before the gun sounded to start the race.
“It was really nerve racking,” he said. “All those people and the stands are packed. I said a couple of Hail Marys before I ran and we ended up winning, so it was just God's plan.”
Trandahl, Stowers, Unger and Turbeville earned their spot in Saturday’s finals with the fifth-fastest qualifying time of 42.74 seconds in Friday’s 4x100 meter preliminaries. Turbeville said the goal was to get to Saturday’s finals and let the chips fall where they may.
“We just knew we had to get the baton around to get to the finals and we'd run our hearts out the next day,” he said. “And we did it and we did a lot better than we thought.”
The same Tiger foursome took fifth in the 4x100 relay a year ago, and Unger said that experience helped this year.
“We were confident but not cocky,” he said. “We worked hard on handoffs because we lost with handoffs last year. This year it was like handoffs, handoffs, handoffs. We practiced handoffs all week.”
The state title came roughly 90 minutes after Stowers, Unger, junior Aidan Zinck and Turbeville set a new school record in the 4x200 meter relay with a third place time of 1 minute, 28.7 seconds.
New Richmond’s two boys relay teams weren’t the only area athletes to earn podium finishes at the state meet. In the Division 1 girls’ 4x200 meter relay final, River Falls’ senior Elise Frisbie, senior Morgan Prigge, junior Brooklyn Silloway and junior Rebecca Randleman placed fifth with a time of 1:44.08, and in the Division 1 girls’ 4x800 meter relay, Hudson senior Manon Field, sophomore Rebecca Belany, junior Ruby Mitchell and sophomore Haley Loewe finished sixth in 9:42.16.
In the Division 2 portion of the meet, Somerset sophomore Caymen Gebheim placed fourth in the boys discus with a throw of 155-feet, 11-inches, and St. Croix Central sophomore Payton Merth took sixth in the girls 300 meter hurdles in 46.82 seconds.
