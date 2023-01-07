After a tight first period of the Division 1 state championship game against Madison Edgewood Saturday, March 5, the Hudson boys hockey team survived a bonanza of offense in the second period, including a span of three goals within 26 seconds, on its way to a 6-2 victory for its second straight state title and sixth in program history.
“This feels amazing,” senior co-captain Ben Parent said as he clutched the state championship trophy. “I can't describe any other feeling I've ever had in my life. We have a great, great group of guys and I wouldn't want to do it with anybody else. I'm never gonna forget these memories.”
For the first 16 minutes of the game, third-seeded Madison Edgewood had defending champion Hudson on its heels.
But then Brody Dietz threaded a long pass to Mathew Mauer just outside the blue line, Mauer made a nifty move to beat an Edgewood defender and slid the puck across the slot to Zach Kochendorfer, who one-timed it into the upper half of the net while crashing to the ice to give Hudson a 1-0 lead.
From that point on, the old Raiders were back.
Kochendorfer’s goal came with 20 seconds left in the first period after the Raiders had been outshot 8-2 by the Crusaders. Edgewood tied it up midway through the second period, the first of four goals scored in just under four minutes that ended with the Raiders leading for good 3-2.
Just 19 seconds after the Crusaders tied it, Carson Strapon kept the puck on a 3-on-2 rush and rifled it in from the high slot to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead. The fans didn't even have a chance to sit down before Edgewood scored seven seconds later to tie the score again, 2-2.
The Raiders got the go-ahead goal on a Mauer wrister from down low at the 13:24 mark of the second before Mears regained control of his whiffed wrister and scored on his second attempt with 1:55 remaining in the period to make it a 4-2 game after two.
Max Giblin snuck a shot under the Crusader goalie’s arm 3:08 into the third period to extend Hudson’s lead to 5-2 before Reese Richardson stuffed one between the left pad and pipe at 6:47 to make the final 6-2.
“This is where we expected to be,” Mears said after the win. “This is where our standard is, and we hope to keep it here for years to come.”
After being outshot 8-3 in the first period, the Raiders went on to outshoot the Crusaders 24-14 for the game.
Hudson finished 26-3-0 while Edgewood ended with a record of 25-4-0. Two of the Crusaders' losses came against the Raiders, 7-2 in the season opener Nov. 26 and 6-2 in the state title game.
