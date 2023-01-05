Vito Massa was listed at 6-feet, 2-inches, 195 pounds while playing quarterback for the River Falls football team in the fall of his senior year. Saturday, Feb. 26, he won the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling championship at 285-pounds.
Massa defeated defending heavyweight state runner-up Griffin Empey, 4-2, in the state title match. Empey entered the match at 6-2, 260 pounds, while Massa needed to pig out Friday night just to reach the minimum weight limit for heavyweight.
“I had a Big Mac, a double cheeseburger, 20 McNuggets and a large fry on Friday night to make weight for Saturday morning because I had to be over 200,” he noted. “But it was worth it.”
Massa’s state title came on his 19th birthday.
“It was just a great moment,” he said. “The crowd was chanting my name and they all sang the happy birthday song afterwards. So it was just a great moment, and a nice birthday present to win state.”
River Falls coach Kevin Black said Massa quickly became a fan favorite of the crowd at the Kohl Center and it brought out the best in him.
“He was the underdog,” Black noted. “The David versus Goliath. And he had the support from the Kohl Center. We even put that into our game plan of how to approach that matchup with Rohde in the semis and Empey in the finals. It's like, we're going to count on these fans supporting Vito, and Vito really responds well when people are cheering for him and people are liking him. And I think we got the best Vito on Saturday.”
Massa is the 20th individual state champion in River Falls history and just the third heavyweight, joining 1971 champion Mike Jenkins and Joe Cudd, who won back-to-back titles in 1997 and 1998. The Mississippi Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year as the Wildcat quarterback his senior year, he was a freshman linebacker at the University of Northwestern (St. Paul) football this past fall.
Massa won one of three area wrestlers to place in the Division 1 portion of the 2022 state tournament. Hudson freshman Liam Neitzel placed fourth at 106 pounds and River Falls’ junior Gavin Kohel took sixth at 182.
