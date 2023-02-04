One night after beating Rice Lake for the second time in a week, the River Falls boys hockey team was shut out by fourth-ranked Chippewa Falls, 5-0, Friday night at Wildcat Centre.
It was the second shutout loss of the week for the Wildcats, coming four days after a 4-0 home loss to Hudson.
In between the Cats took a road trip to Rice Lake Thursday night, and came home with a 5-3 victory to sweep the season series with the Warriors. River Falls beat Rice Lake 3-2 at home exactly one week earlier.
The Warriors struck first Thursday night before the Wildcats responded with five straight goals, including three in the second period.
Hunter Rappel knotted things up midway through the first period and Matthew Marsollek scored less than two minutes later to put the Wildcats up 2-1 after one.
Wyatt Hoepfl made it a 3-1 game 4:40 into the second period before the Cats scored two goals 10 seconds apart– by Ben Johnson at the 11:53 mark and Teddy Norman at 12:03. The Warriors scored twice in the final three minutes of the second period before a scoreless third period left the Wildcats with the 5-3 win.
Marsollek and Norman also had assists in the victory while goalie Luke Linehan finished with 22 saves. The Wildcats outshot the Warriors 34-25.
After a nonconference game at St. Paul Academy Monday, Feb. 6, the Wildcats, now 2-10 in Big Rivers Conference play, 6-10 overall, will wrap up the regular season with a pair of BRC games– Tuesday, Feb. 7 at home against Eau Claire North (6-6, 11-10) and Thursday, Feb. 9, at Menomonie (1-10, 7-14).
