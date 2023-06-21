It was a big, big weekend for the New Richmond Millers.
The Millers posted two wins, both over St. Croix Valley Baseball League opponents. And the bats were booming, totalling 30 runs Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
The two victories raise the Millers record in the SCVBL to 3-5.
On Saturday night, the Millers avenged an earlier loss to Bay City, earning a 17-10 win at Citizens Field. The Millers built up an 10-0 lead, then withstood a Bay City comeback attempt, before adding runs to expand the final margin.
Veteran infielder Tommy Grygienc led the attack, reaching base five times on two hits and three walks. Noah Towberman produced three hits, with Reagan Driscoll, Jon Will and Brett Vetterkind each supplying two hits.
The Millers again dipped into the ranks of the New Richmond American Legion program to fill out their roster for the weekend. They received solid contributions from Driscoll, Bennett Scribner and Jordan Rice, who were promoted for the two wins.
Driscoll got the scoring started when he doubled in the first inning, scoring on an error. The Millers scored four times in the third inning and five times in the fifth, with a two-run single from Corbin Reiling capping that rally.
The Millers are short on pitching and Towberman was called in to start on the mound. He pitched five shutout innings before Bay City broke through for six runs in the sixth. Austin Juhl pitched the rest of the way for the Millers.
This was a game where both teams struggled in the field. The Millers had 10 errors and Bay City’s struggles were just as pronounced.
Titus Krech started on the mound for the Millers in Sunday’s 13-12 win over Ellsworth. Cooper Youngs pitched in relief before Krech re-entered the game in the ninth inning, earning the win at that point.
Grygienc again led the attack with three walks and two hits. He helped the Millers rally after they fell behind 4-0 in the first inning. The Millers manufactured their first three runs in the third inning, getting one run home on a bases-loaded walk and two on sacrifice flies.
The Millers built up an 11-7 lead before Ellsworth rallied, tying the game with three runs in the top of the ninth. Juhl led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk. He startled the young pitcher by trying an early steal of second, which caused a wild throw that sailed into centerfield, allowing Juhl to advance to third. Grygienc then lined a single over the head of the Ellsworth second baseman to bring home Juhl with the deciding run.
“It’s been forever,” Millers manager Ryan Stephens said of the team putting together two league wins in one weekend. The Millers will try to keep the success going when they play at Hudson at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Millers will play at Osceola next Wednesday, June 28.
