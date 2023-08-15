Hudson’s Isaiah Grancorvitz, left, is saluted by teammates Mitch Lewis (2), Jake Busson (3) and Hunter Frey (4) after hitting a three-run home run off the scoreboard in left-center field in the fourth inning of the River Rats’ 13-2 victory over the Norwalk Knights in the Wisconsin Baseball Association regional playoffs Saturday, Aug. 12, in River Falls. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer