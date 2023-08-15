The Hudson River Rats made sure there would be two teams in the Wisconsin Baseball Association state finals by going 2-0 in pool play at the WBA regionals over the weekend in River Falls.
The Rats routed the Norwalk Knights 13-2 in their first regional opener Saturday before dispatching of the Eau Claire Bears, 8-4 on Sunday. Sunday’s victory came after the River Falls Fighting Fish punched their ticket to state, putting two teams into this weekend’s WBA 12-team finals in Eau Claire and Osseo.
Hudson has won 11 of its last 12 games and will take a record of 20-10 into this weekend’s state finals. Seedings and pairings will be announced Tuesday night.
Last Saturday against Norwalk, Hudson scored six runs in both the first and fourth innings, and Logan and Brody Von Berge combined to strike out 13 batters in seven innings in the Rats 13-2, mercy-rule win.
Logan Von Berge struck out nine in five innings of work while allowing four hits and two unearned runs before Brody VonBerge struck out four in two hitless innings of relief.
The River Rats wasted no time jumping on the Knights, sending 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first while opening up a 6-0 lead.
After Mitch Lewis drew a lead-off walk, Hunter Frey drilled the first pitch he saw into the right-center field gap to plate Lewis from first. Jake Busson followed with an RBI double and Kyler Hove had a two-run single before Lewis singled in a run in his second at-bat of the inning.
Isaiah Grancorvitz drilled a mammoth 3-run home run off the scoreboard in left-center field in the bottom of the fourth, and Payton Lawrence, Will Jilek and Lewis had RBI singles later in the inning to extend the lead to 12-0.
After Norwalk scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the fifth, back-to-back singles and an RBI sac fly by Jilek in the bottom of the sixth made the final 13-2.
Lewis, Hove, Frey, Busson and Lawrence all had two hits with Lewis and Grancorvitz driving in three runs each, Hove and Jilek two, and Frey, Busson and Lawrence one apiece.
Sunday’s game against Eau Claire was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth when Lawrence drilled a two-run double, took third on a passed ball and scored on a base hit by Lewis.
An RBI single by Jason Hollar in the fifth pushed the River Rat lead to 5-3 before Frey sent a solo homer to left to open the sixth. Owen Anderson doubled and scored on a single by Busson later in the inning to make it a 7-3 game.
After Eau Claire cut it to 7-4 in the top of the seventh, pinch hitter Eli Rambo reached on an error in the eighth and eventually scored on a wild pitch to make the final 8-4.
Hudson jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first when Lewis walked, Frey singled and both scored on a triple by Busson. An RBI single by Frey in the second made it a 3-3 game before Eau Claire tied it up in the fourth.
Busson and Frey finished with three hits each, with Busson driving in three runs and Frey two. Lewis contributed two hits and an RBI and Hollar singled in a run while Lawrence and Anderson each had a double.
Owen Weadge worked the first six innings on the mound, allowing three earned runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. James Schutte gave up one run in two innings of relief before Bradyn Bezanson struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.
