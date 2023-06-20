It’s been an up-and-down start to the amateur baseball season for the Hudson River Rats, and that trend continued over the weekend as the Rats found themselves on opposite ends of a pair of one-run St. Croix Valley Baseball League games.
Friday the Rats scored two runs in the top of the ninth but couldn’t push the tying run across in a 3-2 loss to the Osceola Braves under the lights at Osceola’s Oakey Park. Saturday afternoon they needed two runs in the bottom of the ninth to post a 3-2 win over the Prescott Pirates at home at Grandview Park.
The split leaves the River Rats with a SCVBL record of 3-2 heading into games this weekend at home against the New Richmond Millers Saturday at 1 p.m. and a rematch with the Pirates Sunday at 1 p.m. at Firehall Field in Prescott.
Last Friday night at Osceola, the Braves scored twice in the second inning and again in the third and took a 3-0 lead into the ninth before the River Rats scored two unearned runs to make the final 3-2.
Three straight walks to Mitch Lewis, Jason Hollar and Taylor Mattern loaded the bases before Lewis and Hollar scored on a hard-hit grounder to second off the bat off Payton Lawrence that went for an error.
That’s as close as Hudson could get however, as Braves’ pitcher Nick Carlson struck out the next two Rats he faced to finish off his complete-game victory. Carlson struck out 15 and walked six while scattering four hits over nine innings.
Jake Busson had two of Hudson’s hits while Ben Berkhof took the loss on the mound, allowing three earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks over the first four innings. Brody Von Berge held Osceola to one hit with five strikeouts and a walk in four innings of relief.
Logan Von Berge held Prescott hitless through five innings Saturday afternoon at Grandview Park, but the River Rats had to rally for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to score a 3-2 victory over the Pirates.
Hudson took a 1-0 lead when Mitch Lewis scored on a two-out passed ball in the bottom of the seventh before the Pirates tied it up in the top of the eighth on two hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly off Rats’ reliever James Schuette.
Schuette got out of the inning with a strikeout and pop out, and after Jason Hollar was caught stealing to end the River Rats eighth, Prescott got a single, stolen base, and RBI single to take a 2-1 lead in the ninth.
Mattern led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk for Hudson and went to third on a single by Lewis before Lewis stole second base with two outs. Will Jilek followed with a base hit to left to score both runners and give Hudson the 3-2 win.
Lewis had two of Hudson’s five hits while Schuette got credit for the win after allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Von Berge gave up just one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks over the first seven innings.
