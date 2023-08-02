The Hudson River Rats are playing some of their best baseball of the season heading into this weekend’s St. Croix Valley Baseball League Tournament.
The Rats won their final three games of the regular season last weekend, including a 16-3 trouncing of the Spring Valley Hawks Sunday to push their winning streak to seven straight. Sunday’s victory allowed the Rats to leapfrog the Hawks and finish in second place in the SCVBL with a record of 13-5 in league play.
The River Rats started the weekend with a 2-1 road victory at Elmwood Saturday behind 8 ⅓– strong innings from Brody VonBerge on the mound. Von Berge struck out nine in his 8-plus innings of work while allowing just three hits and one unearned run.
Hudson’s runs came on an RBI single by Jason Hollar in the top of the second, and a sacrifice fly by Hunter Frey to score Hollar, who had walked earlier in the inning, in the fifth. Hollar and Mitch Lewis finished with two hits each.
Sunday, in the first of two games at Grandview Park, the River Rats scored in every inning except the fourth, including five in the second and four in the fourth, and outhit Spring Valley 20-6, on their way to a 16-3 win. The game was a make-up of a rainout from May 14.
Lead-off batter Mitch Lewis went 5-for-5 and scored five runs, Isaiah Grancrovitz drove in five runs, Kyler Hove had a two-run homer and Owen Anderson, Jack Solheid and Jake Busson drove in two runs apiece to highlight the River Rat attack. Owen Weadge struck out 10 in six-plus innings of work to earn the pitching victory.
Hudson then turned around and hosted the Osceola Braves in a regularly scheduled game and got five hits from Frey and three RBI from Anderson in a 9-4 victory.
Hove added two hits and two RBI and Grancorvitz had two hits and drove in a run while Logan VonBerge struck out nine and allowed just two unearned runs in five innings on the mound. James Schuette and Dennis Reinhardt pitched two innings each in relief.
Hudson earned a bye as the No. 2 seed in this weekend’s SCVBL Tournament at Oakey Park in Osceola and will play Saturday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Friday night’s game between Elmwood and Osceola.
