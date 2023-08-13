Hudson scored six runs in both the first and fourth innings, and Logan and Brody Von Berge combined to strike out 13 batters in seven innings as the Hudson River Rats took care of the Norwalk Knights 13-2 Saturday in their Wisconsin Baseball Association regional playoffs in River Falls.
Logan Von Berge struck out nine in five innings of work while allowing four hits and two unearned runs before Brody VonBerge struck out four in two hitless innings of relief.
The River Rats wasted no time jumping on the Knights, sending 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first while opening up a 6-0 lead.
After Mitch Lewis drew a lead-off walk, Hunter Frey drilled the first pitch he saw into the right-center field gap to plate Lewis from first. Jake Busson followed with an RBI double and Kyler Hove had a two-run single before Lewis singled in a run in his second at-bat of the inning.
Isaiah Grancorvitz drilled a mammoth 3-run home run off the scoreboard in left-center field in the bottom of the fourth, and Payton Lawrence, Will Jilek and Lewis had RBI singles later in the inning to extend the lead to 12-0.
After Norwalk scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the fifth, back-to-back singles and an RBI sac fly by Jilek in the bottom of the sixth made the final 13-2.
Lewis, Hove, Frey, Busson and Lawrence all had two hits with Lewis and Grancorvitz driving in three runs each, Hove and Jilek two, and Frey, Busson and Lawrence one apiece.
Hudson will look to wrap up a berth in next weekend’s WBA finals when they take on the Eau Claire Bears Sunday at 4 p.m. at First National Bank of River Falls Field. The Bears are 0-1 in pool play after losing to Norwalk 12-2 Saturday night.
Prior to the Hudson-Eau Claire game at 4 p.m., host River Falls Fighting Fish will face the Glidden Orioles at 1 p.m. River Falls is 1-0 on the weekend after defeating the Cadott Red Sox 9-2 Friday night, while Glidden is 0-1 after a 10-1 loss to Cadott Saturday.
