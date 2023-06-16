With no guarantee that he’d have 10 players available for the New Richmond Millers’ St. Croix Valley Baseball League games against Osceola and River Falls last weekend, Millers manager Ryan Stephens contacted the New Richmond American Legion program to see if a few players could be borrowed for the weekend games.
Three players were added from the Legion roster and all three were keys as the Millers defeated the Osceola Braves, 9-4, Friday night. The Millers weren’t quite as successful the following night, losing to River Falls, 10-3.
The players received from the Legion team were Gavin Tarras, Max Kretovics and Reagan Driscoll. They each supplied two hits during Friday’s win and they combined to drive home five of the team’s nine runs.
“Holy cow, did they produce,” Stephens exclaimed of his recruits.
Cooper Young pitched the first five innings for the MIllers, who scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-3 lead. Stephens then handed the ball to Tarras, who pitched three fine innings of relief before tiring in the ninth. Titus Krech struck out the final three Osceola batters to finish the game.
It wasn’t just the recruits who produced offensively. Tommy Grygienc led the 14-hit charge with three hits. Jon Will and Noah Towberman both added two hits.
Don’t let the 10-3 final score of Saturday’s game fool you. River Falls feasted on the New Richmond bullpen, but until late in the night, this game was close. The Millers trailed 3-1 after five innings.
Brady Cunningham started on the mound for the Millers and pitched capably.
The recruits again produced, with Driscoll and Kretovics each having two hits. They accounted for the Millers’ final run in the ninth inning, when Driscoll tripled to deep centerfield, later scoring on a single from Kretovics.
The three recruits have been invited back to play for the Millers in their home games this weekend. They host Bay City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Ellsworth at 1 p.m. Sunday.
