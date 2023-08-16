It will be a Hudson-River Falls doubleheader Friday night at Carson Park in Eau Claire when both the Fighting Fish and River Rats begin their quest for a Wisconsin Baseball Association state title.
Defending WBA state champion River Falls is the top seed in Pool 1 and open play against the Eau Claire Cavaliers at 6 p.m., followed by Hudson against 2022 state runner-up Tilden Tigers at 9 p.m. in Pool 2.
The loser of the River Falls-Hudson game will play the Everest Merchants at 10 a.m. Saturday at Carson Park, while the winner will play Everest Saturday at 4 p.m. The Hudson-Tilden loser will face the Spooner Cardinals Saturday at 1 p.m., with the winner playing Spooner at 7 p.m.
The rest of the tournament field features the Osseo Merchants, Holmen Features and Brill Millers in Pool 3, and the Viroqua Sox, Rapids Redhawks and Hayward Hawks in Pool 4.
The Pool 1 winner and the Pool 4 winner will face off in one semifinal Sunday at 10 a.m., at Osseo’s Merchants Park, with the Pool 2 and 3 winners playing in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. The semifinal winners will play in the WBA championship game in Osseo Sunday at 4 p.m.
