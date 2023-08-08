The Hudson River Rats were the hottest team in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League going into last weekend’s league tournament in Osceola but couldn’t get past the regular season champion River Falls Fighting Fish in the tournament title game.
The River Rats won their final seven league games of the regular season to wrap up second place and a first-round tournament bye, and extended their streak to nine straight with wins over Osceola and Spring Valley in their first two tourney games. But River Falls, the team that handed Hudson its last SCVBL loss nearly a month ago, beat the River Rats for the third time this season, 6-2, to complete a sweep of the SCVBL regular season and tournament titles.
But the River Rats’ season is far from over. They’ll open the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament in pool play against the Norwalk Knights this Saturday at 1 p.m. at First National Bank of River Falls Field. The loser of that game will face the Eau Claire Bears Saturday at 7 p.m. with the winner playing the Bears Sunday at 4 p.m. Two wins would guarantee a spot in the WBA finals Aug. 18-20 in Osseo and Eau Claire, while if all three teams go 1-1, the team allowing the least total runs would advance.
Hudson got off to a rocky start in its quarterfinal game of the SCVBL Tournament last Saturday against host Osceola, falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first before storming back for a 12-4 win.
The River Rats scored three times in the bottom of the first on a pair of Osceola errors and an RBI single by Bradyn Bezanson, and took a 5-4 lead in the second on an RBI triple by Jason Hollar and an Owen Anderson single before breaking the game open with six runs in the third.
Logan VonBerge led off the inning with a solo home run and Anderson singled in two runs while Owen Weadge, Bezanson and Taylor Mattern had an RBI each. Anderson tripled in the fifth and scored on a base hit by Jake Busson to make the final 12-4.
Anderson finished with four hits and three RBI and Mitch Lewis was 3-for-5 with a double and scored two times, while Hollar and Weadge contributed two hits each. Busson, the third of four Hudson pitchers in the game, was credited with the win after throwing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
Sunday in the semifinals against Spring Valley, VonBerge tossed a complete game two hitter in a 5-1 win over the Hawks. Both hits against VonBerge came in the top of the first, leading to the Hawks lone run. He went on to strike out six and walk one in the victory.
Weadge doubled in a run in the bottom of the first to tie the score, and Busson had an RBI triple in the second to give Hudson a 2-1 lead. Weadge finished with two hits and two RBI in the win and Busson and Landon Zeuli had two hits and an RBI each while Will Jilek singled twice.
Hudson jumped out to a 2-0 lead over River Falls in Sunday afternoon’s title game on an RBI single by Busson and an RBI fielder’s choice by Eli Ramthun, but that’s all the Rats could muster in a 6-2 loss to the Fish. The River Rats loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh but came up empty.
VonBerge, Weadge, Busson and Jilek had the only River Rat hits– all singles– while Weadge took the loss on the mound, allowing four earned runs on seven hits in five innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
