Hudson and River Falls posted double-digit wins and New Richmond outscored Eau Claire North as all three teams won their Big Rivers Conference openers on Tuesday.
Hudson 11, Chippewa Falls 1
Hudson put up crooked numbers in four out of six innings on the way to an 11-1 mercy rule victory over Chippewa Falls at Grandview Park in Hudson.
The Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, scored four more times in the third and twice in the fourth before ending the game early with a pair of runs in the sixth.
Jake Busson had two hits and two RBI, including an RBI triple in the third, and Hunter Carlson was 2-for-3 with three runs scored while Wyatt Gavin singled twice and drove in a run. Landon Zueli, Bradyn Bezanson and Jack Solheid also drove in a run apiece.
Ben Berkhof earned the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and five walks in four innings of work. Zueli pitched the final two innings and held the Cardinals hitless with no strikeouts and three walks.
The Raiders and Cardinals will meet again Thursday in Chippewa Falls.
River Falls 11, Eau Claire Memorial 1
The Wildcats snapped a scoreless tie with six runs in the third inning and ended the game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth in an 11-1 mercy rule victory over Eau Claire Memorial at First National Bank of River Falls Field.
Brooks Rivard smacked a three-run home run to highlight the Cats’ six-run third inning while Eli Condon had a two-run double in the fifth.
Elijah Baker contributed three hits and two RBI, including a run-scoring triple in the third, while Cayden Mueller had two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Teddy Norman, Ben Johnson and Chase McQuade added an RBI each.
Kennan Mork worked all five innings on the mound, allowing just one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
The Wildcats will face Eau Claire Memorial again Thursday afternoon at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
New Richmond 11, Eau Claire North 8
New Richmond totaled 12 hits and benefited from five Eau Claire North errors while scoring multiple runs in every inning except the sixth to post an 11-8 victory over the Huskies at Citizens Field.
The Tigers led 9-2 after four innings before Eau Claire North scored six runs in the top of the fifth to make it a one-run game. The Tigers answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning on a squeeze bunt by Aidan Berquam that plated courtesy runner Cal Eckardt and an RBI fielder’s choice by Trent Dorenbush.
Dorenbush had an RBI triple earlier and finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, while Reagan Driscoll had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Schroeder also had two hits and two RBI and Drew Effertz, Blake Milton and Gavin Tarras drove in a run apiece while Kyle Germain walked three times and scored three times.
Aiden Eckert worked the first 4 ⅓-innings on the mound to earn the win, allowing seven earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. George Schroeder recorded the final eight outs while holding the Huskies hitless to earn the save.
The Tigers and Huskies will face each other again Thursday night at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
