The River Falls wrestling team posted three quick pins to start the night and never looked back on its way to a 67-0 Big Rivers Conference victory over Eau Claire Memorial in its home opener Thursday night.
Zack Peterson opened the night with a pin in 1 minute, 12 seconds at 195 pounds, Lincoln McCarty needed just 35 seconds to win at 220 and Caleb Mielke won in 35 seconds at 285 to get things started for the Wildcats.
Eau Claire Memorial forfeited at 106, 113 and 132 pounds, and both teams forfeited at 120 and 126, before Vinny Costabilo kept the Cats rolling with a 14-6 major decision at 138. Travis Moelter won his 145 pound match by fall in 2:32 and Jonas Longsdorf earned an 8-0 major decision at 152.
Thade Drier and Jacob Range followed with third period pins at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively, before Gavin Kohel closed the night with a 28-13 technical fall in 1:58 at 182 pounds.
The Wildcats will compete in the Park Invite in Cottage Grove, Minn. Saturday.
Hudson 63, Chippewa Falls 12
Hudson used seven pins, including five in the final six matches of the night, to post a 63-12 Big Rivers Conference victory over Chippewa Falls in its home opener Thursday night.
After the Raiders opened up a 12-0 lead on a Cardinal forfeit at 113 and decisions from Austin Krenz at 120 (13-0) and Natalie Klavetter at 126 (8-5), Noah Moltzan earned Hudson’s first pin of the night at 132 pounds.
Riley Steltzner pinned his opponent at 145 pounds, and Grant Draveling earned an 11-10 decision at 160 before Dawson Clymer (170), Ethan Winkleman (182), Ben Draveling (195), Ryan Rambo (220) and Ethan Jensen (285) rattled off five straight pins.
The Raiders will compete at the Edina Invitational on Saturday.
New Richmond 51, Eau Claire North 25
New Richmond improved to 2-0 in Big Rivers Conference duals with a 51-25 win over Eau Claire North in its home opener Thursday night.
Eden Henning (113), Carter Sterba (125), Braiden Vesel (132), Bode Gabriel (145), Eli Kreyer (152), and Kyle Turner (285) all won by fall while Caleb Hyman won a 7-3 decision at 220 pounds and the Tigers received forfeits at 106 and 126.
The Tigers will see the Huskies again at the Eau Claire North Invitational on Saturday.
