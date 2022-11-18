Matt Bailey will be the third new varsity coach for the St. Croix Central boys basketball program in three seasons.
He takes over a program that went 19-7 last season, but graduated eight seniors who saw the vast majority of playing time in that successful season. The Panthers are scheduled to open the season on Thursday, Nov. 29, in a non-conference game at New Richmond.
Central’s boys team has reached the sectional tournament level in each of the past four seasons. That includes the team’s only sectional championship, which came in 2021. In their state tournament appearance that year the Panthers were defeated by Lake Country Lutheran, 59-47.
To maintain continuity in the program, Bailey has brought back assistant coaches Ron Siler and Trevor Kopacz from last season’s team.
There are three seniors returning to the Panther lineup. Bailey said the seniors have all shown strong leadership tendencies, each in their own way. He said the junior class has a number of good athletes who are likely to make important contributions to the team. Bailey said the Panthers have personnel that’s smaller and quick, so they will play a style that best suits the team’s talents.
Bailey is a 1999 graduate of South Shore High School, located in Port Wing on Lake Superior’s southern shore. He then attended UW-Superior, playing four years of men’s basketball while earning his degree there.
He moved to Texas where he taught and coached for 12 years. His girlfriend lived in Rochester, Minn., so he returned to the north country so they could be closer. He coached at South Shore from 2016-2018, taking the Cardinals to an Indianhead Conference title and the WIAA Division 5 sectional tournament in 2018.
When Bailey saw that St. Croix Central had a special education teaching opening along with the basketball position, he decided to apply for the positions.
Bailey has familiarized himself with the Middle Border Conference. He said Prescott returns the conference Player of the Year and Baldwin-Woodville brings back a talented roster.
“I think it will be a strong conference,” he predicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.