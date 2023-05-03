Ben Berkhof threw a complete-game no-hitter and Hudson scored four runs in the top of the seventh to post a 5-0 victory over New Richmond Tuesday at New Richmond’s Citizens Field.
Berkhof struck out 12 and allowed just two baserunners– both on errors– while New Richmond starter Aidan Eckert held Hudson to just one run through the first six innings before the Raiders gave Berkhof some breathing room in the seventh.
Hudson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Landon Zeuli scored on the back end of a double-steal with Bradyn Bezanson taking second.
New Richmond put the tying run on in both the fourth and fifth innings on Raider errors but couldn’t get past first base and it was still a 1-0 game until Hudson came to bat in the top of the seventh.
Jake Busson led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a single by Bezanson before scoring on a base hit by Jack Solheid. Eli Rambo followed with a two-run double and scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Sam Abrhamson.
Bezanson finished with three singles in the win while Busson, Rambo and Payton Lawrence each doubled.
The victory kept the Raiders tied with Chippewa Falls for first place in the Big Rivers Conference at 6-1 (9-2 overall), while New Richmond dropped to 2-5 in BRC play (4-9). The two teams will meet again Thursday at 5 p.m. at Hudson’s Grandview Park.
