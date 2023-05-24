Hudson traveled to Menomonie Tuesday afternoon with a chance to clinch at least a share of the Big Rivers Conference title. They came home as undisputed BRC champions.
Ben Berkhof threw his second no-hitter of the season in the Raiders’ 6-0 win over the Mustangs, and River Falls defeated Chippewa Falls’ 4-3 in Chippewa Falls, leaving the Raiders all alone as BRC champs at 12-1 with one game remaining. Chippewa Falls’ loss dropped them to 10-3 and out of title contention.
Hudson will wrap up conference play Thursday at 5 p.m. at home against Menomonie and finish the regular season Friday at 4 p.m. against Superior at First National Bank of River Falls Field. The Raiders received the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in their 14-team Division 1 sectional and will host either No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial or No. 10 Eau Claire North in a regional final Thursday, June 1.
Tuesday in Menomonie, Berkhof struck out 14 Mustangs without allowing a hit or a walk. He retired 19 straight batters after the Mustangs put their only runner on base on a two-out error in the first. He’s now struck out 37 batters without a walk in his last 22 innings pitched.
Sam Abrahamson and Landon Zeuli had two hits each, including a double apiece, and Jake Busson tripled in a run while Payton Lawrence and Wyatt Gavin had an RBI each in the win.
Berkhof’s other no-hitter this season came May 2 in a 5-0 victory at New Richmond.
The Raiders are now 19-3 overall and ranked No. 8 in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
