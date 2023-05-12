Jake Busson threw a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 13 of the 19 batters he faced, and Hudson scored in every inning but the second in a 10-0 victory over Rice Lake Thursday afternoon at Grandview Park.
The win gave the Raiders a series sweep over the Warriors and kept them tied with Chippewa Falls for first place in the Big Rivers Conference at 9-1. They improved to 12-2 overall heading into a weekend tournament in Sun Prairie.
Busson struck out 10 of the first 12 Rice Lake batters he faced Thursday, including eight in row from the second to fourth innings. Rice Lake’s lone base runner came on a Raider error with two outs in the top of the fourth.
The Raiders meanwhile, banged out 12 hits at the plate, including a two-run double by Landon Zeuli during a four-run first inning. Bradyn Bezanson doubled in a run in the third and Hunter Carlson and Sam Abrahamson had RBI singles to help push the Raider lead to 8-0 after five.
The Raiders ended it with the mercy rule in the sixth when Busson scored on a bases-loaded walk and Wyatt Gavin scored on a bases-loaded balk to make the final 10-0.
Busson and Carlson had two hits each in the win.
Two days earlier at Rice Lake, Ben Berkhof threw seven innings of shutout ball, striking out 15 without a walk, in a 3-0 Raider victory.
Hudson’s lead was just 1-0 until the seventh, thanks to an RBI single by Busson in the first. Jack Solheid and Payton Lawrence both singled and scored on a hard grounder by Carlson in the top of the seventh to give the Raiders some breathing room.
Carlson doubled and scored in the first while Bezanson and Eli Rambo had a single each in the game.
