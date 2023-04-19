Ben Berkhof

Hudson’s Ben Berkhof winds up to deliver a pitch to the plate in the Raiders’ 3-1 win over Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday, April 18, at Grandview Park. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

Hudson scored two runs in the second inning and one in the third, and Ben Berkhof and Bradyn Bezanson allowed just three Eau Claire Memorial hits as the Raiders earned a 3-1 victory over the Old Abes Tuesday afternoon at Grandview Park.

Berkhof struck out nine in 4 ⅔-innings while allowing one run on two hits to earn the pitching victory while Bezanson pitched 2 ⅓-innings of shutout ball, striking out three, to earn the save.

The Raiders took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Ryan Rambo drew a one-out walk and Eli Ramthun doubled to put runners at second and third. Sam Abrahamson followed with a sacrifice fly to right to score Rambo before Payton Lawrence drove in Ramthun with a single.

Hudson made it a 3-0 game in the third when Jake Busson singled, moved to second on a fielder’s choice, took third on a base hit by Wyatt Gavin and stole home.

Eau Claire Memorial had a steal of home in the top of the fifth to make it a 3-1 game but that’s as close as they could get.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again Friday at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

