After cruising to a 15-0 victory over Eau Claire North Tuesday at home, Hudson had to work a lot harder to beat the Huskies 4-3 Thursday at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
The Raiders took a seemingly comfortable 4-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh and were one out away from wrapping things up when a bases-loaded double by the Huskies suddenly made it a 4-3 game. After a walk put the tying and winning runs on base for Eau Claire North Raider relief pitcher Landon Zeuli induced a fly ball out to center field to end the game.
The victory, coupled with Chippewa Falls’ 8-7 loss to Eau Claire Memorial Thursday, gave the Raiders sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference at 11-1, one game ahead of the Cardinals.
The Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Huskies in the top of the first on an RBI double by Hunter Carlson, an RBI single by Wyatt Gavin and a bases-loaded walk to Ryan Rambo. They added another run in the fifth when Rambo doubled to score Jake Busson, who had led off the inning with a walk.
But the Huskies wouldn’t go away easily. Busson struck out two of the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh, sandwiched around a one-out single, before being relieved by Zeuli, who gave up a walk and a single to load the bases. A double down the right field line cleared the bases and suddenly it was a 4-3 game.
Another walk put Huskies at first and second before Zeuli got a fly out to center fielder Hunter Carlson to end the game.
Busson earned the pitching victory, allowing one run on six hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Lawrence led the Raiders at the plate with three hits, including a double, and Carlson had two hits while Bennet Brathol and Bradyn Bezanson had a double each.
The Raiders, now 15-3 overall, will play a doubleheader at Marshfield Friday.
