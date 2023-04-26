Hudson Raiders

Jake Busson doubled in a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Hudson its first lead of the game, then worked around a leadoff single by River Falls in the top of the seventh to preserve the win as the Raiders handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season, 3-2, Tuesday afternoon at Grandview Park in Hudson.

The game featured two of the top pitchers in the Big Rivers Conference– Hudson’s Ben Berkhof and River Falls’ Keenan Mork– matching zeroes through the first four innings until the Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth on back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Chase McQuade and Cayden Mueller.

Hudson got an unearned run back in the bottom of the fifth when Wyatt Gavin singled, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Eli Rambo and later scored on a passed ball.

Busson came on in relief of Berkhof in the top of the sixth and after putting the first two Wildcats on bases with a hit-by-pitch and single, promptly struck out the next three Wildcats to get out of the jam.

In the bottom of the sixth for Hudson, Payton Lawrence reached on a dropped third strike and Hunter Carlson singled before Busson stroked a one-out double to deep center to score both. Mork got a fly out and a pop out sandwiched around a walk to get out of the inning with the Raiders holding a 3-2 lead.

Elijah Baker led off the top of the seventh with a single for River Falls, but Busson got back-to-back strikeouts and a fly out to left to end the game.

Busson worked two scoreless innings of relief to earn the pitching victory, striking out five while allowing two hits and no walks. Berkhof struck out 11 Wildcats in the first five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks.

Mork took the loss for the Wildcats, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Busson had two of Hudson’s four hits while Teddy Norman went 2-for-4 at the plate for River Falls.

The two teams will meet again with first place on the line Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in River Falls.

