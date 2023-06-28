Hudson senior pitcher Ben Berkhof followed up his Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year honor by being named the 2023 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Northwest District Player of the Year.
The WBCA Northwest District includes teams in the Big Rivers, Middle Border, Cloverbelt-West, Dunn-St. Croix, Heart O’ North, Indianhead, Lake Superior, Lakeland East, and Lakeland West conferences.
Joining Berkhof on the All-District First Team were Raider teammates Jake Busson and Bradyn Bezanson. All three also received WBCA All-State Honorable Mention.
Berkhof went 8-0 overall this season with a 1.32 earned run average. He previously was named the 2023 BRC Player of the Year after going 6-0 with a 0.54 ERA in conference play. He led the league in strikeouts with 75 in 38.2 innings pitched, and threw two no hitters– May 5 in a 5-0 win over New Richmond and May 23 in a 6-0 victory over Menomonie. At one point during the season he put together a streak of 22 scoreless innings with 37 strikeouts and no walks.
Busson hit .386 overall and a league-high .500 in conference play. In addition to his starting shortstop duties, he also went 6-1 on the mound against conference opponents with a 0.20 ERA while striking out 58 in 34.1 innings pitched.
Bezanson, a junior outfielder, batted .431 overall this season. All three Raiders were previously named to the All-BRC First Team.
River Falls’ senior pitcher Keenan Mork was the lone area player named to the WBCA All-District Second Team after earning All-BRC First Team honors.
Hudson’s Hunter Carlson, Wyatt Gavin and Landon Zeuli received All-District Honorable Mention along with River Falls’ Teddy Norman and Eli Condon, and St. Croix Central’s Eli Ponath and Eli Babler.
Carlson and Norman were first team All-BRC picks this season and Gavin, Zeuli and Condon were all second team All-BRC picks while Ponath and Babler were both named to the All-Middle Border Conference First Team.
