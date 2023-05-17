Hudson scored 15 runs in the first three innings, including eight in the third, and cruised to a 15-0, five-inning victory over Rice Lake Tuesday at Grandview Park.
The win kept the Raiders tied with Chippewa Falls for first place in the Big Rivers Conference at 10-1. The Cardinals shut out Eau Claire Memorial 8-0 Tuesday. Hudson and Rice Lake will meet again Thursday in Rice Lake while Chippewa Falls and Memorial will play again in Eau Claire.
Bradyn Bezanson drove in five runs for the Raiders Tuesday with a two-run single in the first, an RBI single in the second and a two-run double in the third. Hunter Carlson doubled twice and drove in two runs and Jack Solheid had two hits and two RBI while Jake Busson and Eli Rambo drove in a run apiece.
Ben Berkhof worked four shutout innings on the mound to earn the pitching victory, allowing just two hits while striking out eight without a walk. He’s now struck out 23 batters without a walk in his last 15 innings pitched.
Jack Jensen pitched a scoreless fifth inning to close out Tuesday’s win.
