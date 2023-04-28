After picking up their second one-run victory over River Falls in two days, Hudson baseball coach Brent Blegen couldn’t stop raving about the play of both teams.
The Raiders followed up Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Wildcats in Hudson with a 2-1 victory Thursday in River Falls, vaulting the Raiders ahead of the Wildcats in the Big Rivers Conference standings into a first place tie with Chippewa Falls. After Thursday’s game, Blegen took off his coach’s hat and reflected on the games as a fan.
“I'm happy and proud of that,” he said about the two wins. “But also I think as a fan of baseball, it was just fun to watch. Two really competitive teams battling it out. Rivalry teams. It was just cool as a baseball fan to see these kids perform. Yeah, we got two wins this week, but we'll take our hats off to them to have the battle.”
For the second consecutive game, Hudson’s pitchers kept the River Falls bats in check. After striking out five in two scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday’s 3-2 Raider win, Jake Busson struck out 11 Wildcats in 6 ⅔-innings Thursday, and despite allowing 10 River Falls hits, held the Cats to just one unearned run.
“He's a bulldog,” Blegen said about Busson. “This is his team right now. Bringing him in for two (innings) on Tuesday, knowing he was coming back today, that's him. He wants to ball and he is going to take us where we need to go.”
Busson drove in the Raiders’ first run of the game on a sacrifice fly that scored Hunter Carlson in the top of the first. Carlson had singled and moved to third on a single by Landon Zeuli earlier in the inning.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth when River Falls’ Austin Curti singled, moved to second on a groundout by Henry Zimmerman and scored when Brody Rudolph’s grounder to the right side was misplayed into a two base error.
River Falls’ pitcher left a Raider runner stranded at third in the top of the fifth, and Busson struck out the Wildcat side in the bottom of the inning before the Raiders scored the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Carlson led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a bunt single by Zeuli before Zeuli was thrown out by Wildcat catcher Chase McQuade trying to steal second for the first out of the inning. Busson was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and third and Brady Bezanson followed with a ground ball to second but beat out the Wildcats’ attempt at an inning-ending double play, allowing Carlson to score from third.
Curti had a two-out double in the Wildcat half of the sixth but was left stranded and the Cats got a leadoff walk from Rudolph in the seventh but Busson struck out the next two Wildcats before reaching his pitch limit and Aaron Schwechler came on to get the final out on a fly ball to right to preserve the Raiders’ 2-1 victory.
Busson had a two-run double in Tuesday’s win and drove in another run Thursday while picking up the pitching wins in both games. He said it’s always special to be able to beat River Falls.
“It’s a big rivalry for us, so to get these two is really big; you have to win them,” he said. “We just played our hearts out on the field and left it all out there.”
Curti, Ben Johnson and Cayden Mueller all had two hits each for River Falls while Condon matched Busson on the mound, limiting the Raiders to two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks in seven innings of work.
