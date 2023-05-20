Wyatt Gavin had four hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs in the first game and Hunter Carlson tripled, homered and drove in four runs in the nightcap as Hudson swept a nonconference doubleheader from Marshfield, 18-2 and 10-0 Friday in Marshfield.
The Raiders had 21 hits in the opener, breaking the game open early with nine runs in the top of the second inning before ending it with six runs in the fifth.
Gavin singled twice and doubled before smacking a two-run homer in the fifth. Payton Lawrence added three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs and Jake Busson had two doubles and three RBI while Carlson, Bennett Brathol and Eli Ramthun had two hits each and Sam Abrahmson tripled.
Nick Hirsch earned the victory on the mound, allowing one earned run on one hit with seven strikeouts and four walks in four innings.
Aaron Schwechler, Ramthun and Abrahamson combined on a two-hit shutout in the nightcap with Schwechler working the first four innings to earn the win.
Carlson was just a double short of hitting for the cycle and Landon Zeuli had two hits and two RBI while Brathol and Ben Berkhof drove in a run apiece.
The Raiders, now 17-3 overall, will visit Mahtomedi for a nonconference game Monday and play a pair of Big Rivers Conference games against Menomonie– Tuesday at Menomonie and Thursday at home– before wrapping up the regular season against Superior Friday at 4 p.m. in River Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.