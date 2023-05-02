Jake Busson’s two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning accounted for the only scoring of the game as Hudson came out on top of a pitchers’ duel with D.C. Everest Monday, 2-0 at Grandview Park.
Aaron Schwechler threw the first 6 ⅓-innings and Nick Hirsch needed just four pitches to record the final two outs and preserve the shutout as the Raiders improved to 8-2 overall. Schwechler struck out eight while allowing six hits and three walks to pick up the win.
The Raiders had baserunners in each of the first four innings, including two on in the second and third innings, but couldn’t push a run across until the bottom of the fifth. Hunter Carlson led off the inning with a double and Landon Zeuli singled before both scored on Busson’s double to left.
Payton Lawrence, Bradyn Bezanson and Jack Solheid had the only other Raider hits in the game.
Hudson will return to Big Rivers Conference action with the first game of a two-game series with New Richmond Tuesday at New Richmond. They’ll host the Tigers Thursday.
