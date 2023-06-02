Hudson swept Eau Claire North in their two Big Rivers Conference games this season on its way to the BRC title. But the Raiders found themselves trailing the Huskies 3-0 through three innings Tuesday in their Division 1 regional final before breaking the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fourth on their way to a 13-3, six-inning win.
The victory puts the second-seeded Raiders into the sectional semifinals, where they will face No. 6 seed D.C. Everest Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Marshfield. Top-seeded Stevens Point plays No. 5 River Falls in the other semifinal with the winners facing each other in the sectional title game at 4 p.m.
Eau Claire North jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and the Raiders came up empty in their first three innings at the plate until rallying for six runs in the fourth. Bradyn Bezanson, Eli Rambo and Hunter Carlson all doubled in the inning and Payton Lawrence had an RBI single.
A base hit by Ramthun, an RBI fielder’s choice by Carlson and an RBI single by Landon Zeuli helped the Raiders extend their lead to 10-3 in the fifth, before Lawrence singled in a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the final 13-3.
Lawrence had three hits and three RBI and Rambo singled, doubled twice and drove in three runs, while Zeuli contributed three hits and two RBI.
Ben Berkhof got the win on the mound, allowing five hits and three runs with nine strikeouts and four walks in 4 ⅔-innings.
