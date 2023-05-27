The Hudson baseball team wrapped up the regular season with a 14-4 nonconference victory over Superior Friday in River Falls.
Bradyn Bezanson drove in four runs and Sam Abrahamson, Wyatt Gavin and Hunter Carlson drove in two each while Aaron Schwechler, Abrahamson and Eli Ramthun teamed up to allow just one Spartan hit.
The Raiders broke the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the second, highlighted by two-run singles by Bezanson and Gavin. Bezanson added an RBI single in the Raiders’ four-run third inning and Abrahamson doubled in a run in the fourth and scored on a groundout by Payton Lawrence to make the final 14-4.
Hudson, now 20-4 overall and the No. 2 seed in the 14-team Division 1 sectional, had a first round bye and will host either No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial (12-11) or No. 10 Eau Claire North (9-15) in a regional final Thursday at 5 p.m. at Grandview Park.
