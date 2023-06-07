After Hudson went down 1-2-3 in the top of the sixth inning while clinging to a 5-4 lead in the Division 1 sectional title game against Stevens Point Tuesday in Marshfield, Raider coach Brent Blegen came back to the dugout and told his team, “OK guys, let’s get six outs.”
Unfortunately, they could only get five.
Stevens Point tied it up in the bottom of the sixth, then scored the game-winning run on a one-out, bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, so score a 6-5, come-from-behind walk off win over the Raiders to punch its ticket to state.
After routing D.C. Everest 16-6 in five innings in the sectional semifinals earlier in the day, the second-seeded Raiders rode that momentum to a 5-0 third-inning lead over the top-seeded Panthers. But Stevens Point chipped away, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third, and two more in the fourth, before getting the tying and winning runs in the final two innings.
“It’s tough,” Blegen said after the game. “We’re up 5-0 and feeling good, but they knew they didn't need to come back and score five at once. But I am proud of these kids. They made Point come back and beat them, and they're a good team. So it's a tough one for us, but hats off to Point.”
The Raiders banged out 13 hits in their semifinal victory over D.C. Everest and picked right up where they left off in the top of the first against Stevens Point, jumping out to a 2-0 first-inning lead on a two-run double by Jake Busson.
The lead grew to 5-0 with a three-run third, highlighted by an RBI double by Bradyn Bezanson and a run-scoring single by Wyatt Gavin. But Hudson had just two hits the rest of the way, a double by Eli Ramthun in the top of the fourth and a two-out single by Landon Zeuli.
Busson worked the first 4 ⅓-innings on the mound and allowed four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Sam Abrahamson was saddled with the loss after giving up four hits and walking two– one intentionally– while allowing the tying and winning runs over the final 2 ⅓ innings.
Zeuli had two hits in the loss while Busson, Ramthun and Bezanson all doubled.
The Raiders actually fell behind D.C. Everest, 3-0, in the top of the second inning of their sectional semifinal but responded quickly on a two-run double by Ramthun and a two-run triple by Abrahamson in consecutive at-bats to take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the inning.
Hudson went on to score five runs in the third inning, four in the fourth and three in the fifth, ending it with an RBI sacrifice fly by Hunter Carlson that scored Abrahamson from third.
Abrahamson finished 2-for-2 with a double, triple, walk, four RBI and three runs scored, and Ramthun was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and four runs scored while Payton Lawrence had two hits, three RBI and scored twice.
The Raiders also stole 13 bases– three each by Ramthun, Abrahamson and Eli Rambo, two by Lawrence and one by Wyatt Gavin. Abrahamson and Rambo both scored runs on the back end of double steals.
Ben Berkhof earned the victory on the mound, allowing six runs, four earned, on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in 4 ⅓-innings of work before Arahamson recorded the final two outs of the fifth inning.
Despite the walk-off loss in the sectional title game, the Raiders had one of the most successful seasons in program history, finishing the season with a record of 22-5, winning Big Rivers Conference and regional championships, and reaching the sectional finals for the first time since 2013.
“This stings right now,” Blegen said after the season-ending loss. “But they should be very proud of themselves. They had a great year.”
