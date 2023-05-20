Gavin Seckora threw a complete game, one-hit shutout in New Richmond’s 7-0 victory over Superior in the first game of a doubleheader Friday at Citizens Field, but the Tigers couldn’t complete the sweep and dropped a 4-1 decision to the Spartans in the nightcap.
Seckora struck out four and walked just one while the Tigers gave him all the run support he needed by scoring four runs in the bottom of the third.
Drew Effertz’s safety squeeze scored Aidan Berquam from third for the Tigers’ first run of the game and George Schroeder and Blake Milton followed with RBI singles before another squeeze bunt by Kyle Germain scored Schroeder for the fourth run of the inning.
Schroeder had an RBI double in the fourth to extend the Tiger lead to 5-0, and they added two runs in the fifth on a squeeze bunt by Parker Nerby and an RBI single by Max Kretovics.
Kretovics reached base all four times he stepped to the plate with three singles and a walk.
Reagan Driscoll drove in the Tigers’ only run of the game with a single in the first inning, but Superior scored four unanswered runs to earn a 4-1 victory. Seamus Scanlan, Aiden Eckert, Gavin Tarras and David Sterba all saw action on the mound for the Tigers.
