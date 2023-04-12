Anya Weiler threw five innings of three-hit ball and drove in six runs at the plate to lead the Hudson softball team to a 9-1 victory over River Falls in Big Rivers Conference action Tuesday in Hudson.
Weiler stroked a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning, hit a three-run homer in the third, and cracked a solo homer in the fifth. Brynn Hayes followed Weiler’s fifth inning homer with a solo shot of her own to give the Raiders a 9-0 lead. Hayes also had an RBI fielder’s choice in the first, while Katalina Ybarra reached and scored on an error in the fifth.
River Falls’ lone run came when Jorgia Bengtson was hit by a pitch to open the top of the seventh, moved to second on a walk to Alexis Ralston and later scored on a passed ball.
In addition to Weiler’s three hits, Ybarra had two hits, including a double, and scored three times while Lacie Lilyquist singled twice. Ralston, Lilly Burke and Jordan Torrez each had a single for River Falls.
Weiler worked the first five innings in the circle to earn the pitching win, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Ella Brooks pitched the final two innings, allowing one unearned run with two strikeouts and two walks.
Ali Laube took the loss for the Wildcats, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings of work. Audra Adermann struck out one and walked one in one inning of relief.
The Raiders and Wildcats will meet again Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in River Falls.
