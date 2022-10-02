The Somerset football team nearly achieved a great comeback in Friday’s home game against Rice Lake.
The Spartans fell behind 22-0 in the first quarter of the game. A defensive touchdown by senior Andy Rojas late in the second quarter gave the Spartans a spark. They cut Rice Lake’s lead to 28-24, but couldn’t get the ball away from the Warriors in the fourth quarter as the 28-24 total served as the final score.
The loss puts Somerset at 2-3 in the Middle Border Conference standings. Somerset coach Joe Hutter said the Spartans need to win their final two regular season games to assure themselves a spot in the WIAA playoffs. The first of those games is at home against Amery this Friday, Oct. 7. The Spartans finish the regular season on Friday, Oct. 14 with a game at Osceola.
Somerset struggled from the opening kickoff in covering kicks Friday. That gave Rice Lake excellent field position to start most of its possessions. On the game’s opening kickoff, Rice Lake returned the ball to its own 48. Rice Lake drove quickly, scoring on a 15-yard pass to Matt Farm, who riddled the Spartan secondary all through the first half.
Farm scored again on Rice Lake’s next possession. He caught a pass along the right sideline, broke a tackle and streaked down the sideline for a 71-yard score.
Somerset’s next drive went nowhere and a long punt return gave Rice Lake the ball at the Somerset 47. Rice Lake found an opening in the Somerset zone for 33 yards that set up a five-yard touchdown run. Somerset trailed 22-0 with 1:27 left in the first quarter.
In the first quarter, the Spartans didn’t show any of the aggressive defensive play that had led them to a win against St. Croix Central the previous week. That changed early in the second quarter when the Spartans charged through the line to hit the quarterback, forcing an errant pitch that Rojas scooped up and carried 25 yards for the touchdown.
Rice Lake answered with another long kick return, but now the Spartan defense was starting to show some bite. Rice Lake tried a pass over the middle, but it was deflected by safety Kane Donnelly. It landed in the arms of sophomore Jack Krier for the interception.
Somerset was forced to punt. On its next possession, Rice Lake’s special teams caught Somerset napping. Rice Lake’s punter broke free for a 31-yard run. That set up Rice Lake’s final score, on a 35-yard pass to Farm, who broke several tackles on his journey to the end zone.
Rice Lake’s next possession ended on downs when Somerset’s Caymen Gebheim recorded a sack on fourth down at the Rice Lake 45. Somerset quickly moved up the field. With three seconds left in the half, Donnelly hit Rojas with an 18-yard touchdown pass that made the score 28-12 at the break.
Somerset coach Joe Hutter said the Spartans made several changes to their defensive plan at halftime. One was to place Dylan Leccia in single coverage against Farm, and Leccia effectively shut down Farm throughout the second half.
The second half opened with Somerset driving 62 yards for another score. The score came on an 11-yard swing pass from Donnelly to Rojas. Hutter said the quick passes to Rojas near the sideline were an emphasis for the week, to get one of their big play threats the ball in the open field. Rojas finished the game with five catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Rice Lake then moved the ball into Somerset territory before trying to get the ball to Farm. Leccia undercut the pass for the interception, returning the ball to the Somerset 32.
Somerset got its final touchdown in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. The combination of Donnelly-to-Leccia produced that score. They hit a 25-yard pass. Moments later Donnelly threw the right sideline where Leccia made a leaping catch at the corner of the goal line. That score cut the lead to 28-24, but Somerset wasn’t able to score on any of its two-point conversion attempts.
Rice Lake was able to hold the ball for most of the remainder of the fourth quarter, leaving the Spartans’ comeback frustratingly short.
Hutter said there were several good things coming from this game. He said the Spartans defended the run well throughout the game. They forced three turnovers while not turning the ball over for the second straight outing.
