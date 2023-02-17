Top-seeded New Richmond rolled to a 13-0 win over Chequamegon in its Division 2, Section 1 regional final Thursday night while Somerset and River Falls both saw their seasons end with losses in the Section 3 regionals.
New Richmond scored seven goals in the first period and outshot Chequamegon 59-6 to advance to the sectional semifinals where the Tigers will host No. 4 seed Hayward Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Eleven different Tigers scored goals in the win, with Matthew Unger and Andy Johnson netting two goals each. Easton Schmit, Bjorn Bahnemen, Zaylin Sweet, Canton Langeness, Reece Hubmer, Ben Hahn, Malaki Pethes, Lance Howard and Jameson Unger scored a goal apiece.
Catcher Langeness had three assists on the night, and Canton Langeness, Steven Chapman, Reegan Savrine and Gage Fox each had two while Blake Milton and Ryan McGillis combined for the shutout in net.
River Falls, Somerset both come up short
In Section 3 of the Division 2 playoffs, fifth-seeded River Falls dropped a 5-1 decision to No. 4 Regis/Altoona.McDonnell while sixth seeded Somerset fell to No. 3 seed Baldwin-Woodville 8-3.
Baldwin-Woodville scored the final four goals of the game to advance to the sectional semifinal against second-seeded Menomonie Tuesday night while Somerset’s season ended with a record of 9-15.
The Spartans forged two ties in the first period, with Michael Shannon knotting the score 1-1 2:29 into the game and Layne Pinska making it a 2-2 game with 14 seconds remaining in the period. But Baldwin-Woodville scored just before the first buzzer to take a 3-2 lead, then made it a 4-2 game early in the second period.
Shannon’s power play goal at the 13:28 mark of the second made it a 4-3 game, but the Hawks scored again just before the buzzer and tacked on three goals in the third period to make the final 8-3. Spartan goalie Carson Belisle made 34 saves in the loss.
