Carson Strapon scored four goals, including a natural hat trick to help the Raiders break the game open, to lead fourth-seeded Hudson to a 6-2 victory over No. 5 Chippewa Falls in a Division 1 regional final Thursday night in Hudson.
It was the third win of the season for the Raiders over the Cardinals, and keeps them at home to host No. 8 seed Wisconsin Rapids, who upset top-seed Eau Claire Memorial Thursday night, in a sectional semifinal Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Gornick Arena. The winner will move on to face either No. 2 seed Stevens Point or No. 3 Superior in the sectional final Friday, Feb. 24, in Chippewa Falls.
Thursday night in Hudson, Truman Zerse gave Hudson a 1-0 lead 12:14 into the first period before Strapon scored the first of his four goals two minutes later and scored on a power play with 1:40 remaining in the period to give Hudson a 3-0 lead.
Strapon struck again 2:27 into the second period, and after Chippewa Falls got on the board 10 minutes later, netted his fourth goal with 2:33 remaining to push the Raider lead to 5-1.
The Cardinals got a power play goal just before the end of the second period, but Zerse scored the only goal of the third period to make the final 6-2.
Alex Pottratz assisted on all four of Strapon’s goals while Will Kowalsky, Brecken Meyer and Gannon Blaiser each had one assist. Hudson goalie Aidan Tepper-Engh made 21 saves as the Cardinals outshot the Raiders 23-20.
